CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team got off to a slow start Thursday, trailing 23-5 after the first quarter and could not recover, losing 43-34 in a non-conference match up with Grand Traverse Academy.

"They came out on fire, and we could not stop their big girl early on," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "That was the difference in the game, more or less. Just too big of a hole to get out of. We defended pretty good after that. They shot on fire in the first quarter, and we just could not keep up.

"It was a physical game, but we just did not step up at times," he said.

"I thought the girls played hard throughout the game."

Corinna Hernandez led the Cardinals (8-8) with 13 points and Hillary Howe and Janessa Alvesteffer had nine and eight points, respectively.

Eastern plays Tuesday when it hosts Marion in a Western Michigan D League game.

GRAND TRAVERSE ACADEMY (43)

Jones 4 2-2 10, Bell 1 0-0 2, Dix 3 0-2 8, Shimko 1 0-0 2, Kinney 1 0-0 2, Burley 9 1-2 19. Totals: 19 3-6 43.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (34)

Howe 4 1-2 9, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 4 0-0 8, Harry 0 2-4 2, Hernandez 4 1-2 13. Totals: 13 4-8 34.

GTA;23;4;8;8;—;43

MC Eastern; 5;10;7;12;—;34

3-point goals—Grand Traverse Academy (2): Dix 2. Mason County Eastern (4): Hernandez 4. Total fouls—Grand Traverse Academy 9, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—Grand Traverse Academy: Burley. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Grand Traverse Academy 20, Mason County Eastern 17. MCE JV Scoring—Foglie 4, Wing 7, Tyler 2, Gili 2, Crawford 2.