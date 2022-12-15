BALDWIN — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team played for the second consecutive night, traveling to Baldwin on Thursday to take on the Panthers in a Western Michigan D League contest and the Cardinals were victorious, 39-21.

Baldwin’s (0-5, 0-4 WMD) girls basketball team is back in action after the program failed to have enough girls to support a girls basketball program for the past several years.

Eastern (4-3, 4-1 WMD) jumped out to a 29-8 halftime lead and held on throughout the second half to win easily.

“We were able to get everyone in the game tonight after two strong quarters in the first half,” said MCE coach Jake Smith.

Smith praised Olivia Wing and Deanna Codman for, “a great job defensively on top of our zone.” He also “thought the girls distributed the ball well tonight and we had strong games offensively from Lucy Shoup and Janessa Alvesteffer.”

Leading Eastern on Thursday were Shoup with a career-high 15 points and Alvesteffer with 10. Baldwin’s leading scorer was Naomi Marsh Robinson with 10 points.

Alvesteffer led the Cardinals in rebounds with seven, Jimenez had six and Tyler Kennady had five.

Eastern is back in action on Jan. 4, 2023, when it hosts Marion.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)

Wing 1 1-2 3, Codman 1 0-0 3, Shoup 7 1-2 15, Willoughby 2 0-0 4, Pancho Gomez 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 5 0-0 10, Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 2-4 39.

BALDWIN (21)

Hayter 2 0-0 5, Robinson 5 0-0 10, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Heighton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-0 21.

Mason Co. Eastern 15 14 4 6 — 39

Baldwin 4 4 6 7 — 21

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Codman. Baldwin (1): Hayter. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Baldwin 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.