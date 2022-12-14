CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted Mesick in a girls basketball game in Custer on Wednesday and notched a Western Michigan D League win, 33-22.

The Cardinals (3-3, 3-1 WMD) took an 11-7 lead to the locker room at half and outscored the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-3 WMD) in the second half, 22-15.

Janessa Alvesteffer led all scorers with 10 points, followed by Lucy Shoup who contributed nine points.

Leading scorer for Mesick was Kayla McCoy with nine points and Kelsey Quiggin added five.

“The girls really stepped it up tonight and battled great tonight,” said Jake Smith, MCE coach. “We dominated the glass tonight.”

Eastern’s Lucy Shoup led her team with 16 rebounds and also dished out four assists and swiped three steals. Maria Gomez Jimenez hauled down 10 rebounds, Alvesteffer had nine, Wing had eight and Codman added seven to go along with her four steals.

“Lucy Shoup worked hard underneath and had 16 rebounds,” Smith added. “We were aggressive defensively and created a lot of turnovers and forced some poor shots out of Mesick.”

Smith went on to say, “I was extremely pleased with our intensity in the second half. All the girls worked hard and earned this win.”

The Cardinals travel to Baldwin on Thursday for another WMD match-up.

MESICK (22)

Quiggin 2 1-1 5, Sexton 0 2-4 2, Milliron 0 1-2 1, Valentine 1 0-0 2, McCoy 4 1-2 9, Trietch 1 1-2 3. Totals: 8 6-11 22.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (33)

Wing 1 0-6 2, Codman 0 2-4 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Shoup 4 1-7 9, Tyler 1 1-1 3, Alvesteffer 5 0-0 10, Gomez Jimenez 1 2-3 5. Totals: 13 6-21 33.

Mesick;2;5;6;9;—;22

Mason County Eastern;7;4;12;10;—;33

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Gomez Jimenez. Total fouls—Mesick 17, Mason County Eastern 12. Fouled out—Mesick: Quiggin. Technical fouls—none.