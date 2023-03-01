WALKERVILLE — Manistee Catholic jumped out to an impressive 25-3 first quarter lead that grew to 37-3 at the half on Wednesday when the Sabers handed Mason County Eastern a loss in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals hosted by Walkerville.
Not much went right for the Cardinals’ girls basketball team on Wednesday, scoring only once in the game and that bucket came in the first quarter just over a minute and a half in to the game.
“Credit goes to Manistee Catholic Central, they played very well,” said MCE coach Jake Smith. “We had trouble with the press early and with some shots that didn’t fall.”
“We started out, really right out of the gate shooting well…,” said Sabers coach Todd Erickson. “We stayed in a man-to-man, and then we got up by 22 or 23 and then we backed off and got a lot of our (junior varsity kids) in.”
Eastern (11-13) had two starters out with injuries and while they prepared for the aggressiveness they would see on Wednesday from Manistee Catholic.
“It was tough, Catholic brought their quality game tonight,” Smith said.
“We play aggressive, physical ball and we have some speed,” Erickson said.
Manistee Catholic’s Kaylyn Johnson hit for nine points in the first quarter to help the Sabers take a significant lead and finished with 14 to lead all scorers. Ashley VanAelst sank two 3-point goals and scored 10.
Eastern’s lone basket was a 3-point shot by Kennedy Tyler. Kaden Robinson had 3 steals for the Cardinals and Maria Gomez Jimenez had 6 rebounds.
The Sabers (18-5) were led statistically by VanAelst with three assists and six rebounds, Kidd with six steals and three assists, Johnson with seven steals and Stickney with five rebounds.
Overall, Manistee Catholic outrebounded Eastern 31-24, and had 26 steals to Eastern’s eight. Turnovers certainly were a factor as the Cardinals struggled with 28 in the game.
“The score looks horrific to them (the players),” commented Smith. But he also said “Deanna (Codman) and Kaitlyn (Mickevich) played well and our foreign exchange students played well with the opportunities they got. It is just a disappointing way to end the season, because we are a better team than what we showed tonight.”
Both teams substituted liberally in the second half, giving playing time to younger players to allow them to gain some experience.
The all-time series is long between Eastern and Manistee Catholic. The game on Wednesday was the 101st game, with Manistee Catholic leading 52-49. Eastern had a five-game win streak going before Manistee Catholic shattered it in a win back on Jan. 11, 2023, when Manistee Central beat Eastern 53-32. The series began in fall 1974.
Manistee Catholic will play the winner of the McBain Northern Michigan Christian/Walkerville game in the Division 4 district final at 7 p.m. Friday in Walkerville.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (46)
Stickney 2 0-0 4, E.Logan 1 0-0 3, Kidd 2 0-0 4, A.Logan 1 0-0 2, VanAelst 3 2-2 10, B.Johnson 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-2 2, Gunia 2 0-0 4, RiLeiffers 0 1-2 1, K.Johnson 5 4-6 14. Totals: 18 7-12 46.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (3)
Robinson 0 0-2 0, Johnson 0 0-4 0, Tyler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 1 0-6 3.
Manistee Cath.;25;12;6;3;—;46
MC Eastern;3;0;0;0;—;3
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): E.Logan, VanAelst 2. Mason County Eastern (1): Tyler. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 8, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.