MEARS — Mason County Eastern and Pentwater cross country competed on Saturday in the Pentwater Falcon Varsity Invite held at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears.

Mason County Eastern girls took first place and the boys team took second, behind Frankfort.

MCE’s Lucy Shoup led the way for the girls team with a 23:41.76 time, good for fourth place overall. She was followed by Olivia Wing in seventh place with a time of 24:35.89.

Cardinal Nate Wing took overall first place with a time of 18:36.39 and Eli Shoup was second with an 18:48.55 for the boys team.

“It’s a nice course,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “It’s a really good course. It’s really tough in the first half, and once the kids got out on the golf course for the second half, they were passing all sorts of kids. I was really happy with how they ran. That’s a tough course.”

“We had awesome turnout, and it was great weather,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura, adding that she was grateful for Golden Sands to open up the golf course and the area were ATVs can go, too, for the course.

Pentwater and Mason County Eastern both run again on Wednesday at the West Michigan D Conference Meet in Mesick.

GIRLS OVERALL RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 31, Frankfort 33, Grand Rapids Union 74, Pentwater 86.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 4-Lucy Shoup, 23:41.76. 7-Olivia Wing, 24:35.89. 12-Isabella Gulembo, 25:38.17. 16-Sydney Gage, 26:04.51. 17-Elizabeth Logan, 26:46.94. 18-Amelia Malburg, 26:46.94. 27-Amelia Stewart, 29:29.21. 28-Kirsten Bacon, 30:10.02. 32-Payton Haynes, 36:21.26.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 20-Anna VanDuinen, 27:15.97. 22-Abby Hughes, 27:47.37. 26-Emily Schwarz, 28:44.52. 29-Evalena Jeruzal, 32:52.54. 30-Ireland Breitner, 3253.13. 31-Lauren Davis 35:24.65.

BOYS OVERALL RESULTS: Frankfort 39, Mason County Eastern 45, Grand Rapids Union 67, Pentwater 78.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 1-Nate Wing, 18:36.39. 2-Eli Shoup, 18:48.55. 11-Peter Hybza, 20:33.04. 15-Matzen Dakota, 21:34.12. 18-Henry Malburg, 21:53.23. 20-Ron Hasenbank, 22:21.64. 22-Keeton Capling, 22:56.21.

PENTWATER BOYS: 7-Abe VanDuinen, 20:12.79. 9-Mithel Daniels, 20:48.46. 17-James Davis, 21:49.67. 21-Wyatt Roberts, 22:26.99. 31-Leonardo Lozano, 25:21.41. 32-Campbell Miller, 25:25.35. 33-Eli Powers, 26:13.73. 35-Shane Roberts, 27:10.55. 36-Bode Powell, 28:33.98. 37-Jack Roberts, 29:02.32.