CUSTER — In just the second meeting between Elk Rapids and Mason County Eastern in girls basketball, the Elks jumped out to a 43-17 halftime lead and coupled their offense output with a pesky defense to win Friday in Custer, 73-22.

Eastern's Janessa Alvesteffer and Hillary Howe each contributed six points in the first half. Skylar Harry added four points for the game, Deanna Codman had three and Lucy Shoup had two points.

"Elk Rapids is a very good team. Their defense gave us fits the whole night. Our girls played hard throughout the game," said Mason County Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "I was pleased with their effort.

"It's nice to be able to challenge ourselves against very good competition. We can see what we need to improve on as a team and individually," added Smith.

Eastern (7-7) plays Tuesday when it hosts Mesick in a Western Michigan D League contest. Elk Rapids improved to 11-2.

ELK RAPIDS (73)

Mo.Gregorski 3 0-0 8, Platt 0 1-4 1, Krakow 4 0-0 9, Reasoner 5 0-0 11, Parrish 1 0-0 2, Morton 5 0-0 11, Bingham 6 2-2 14, Bergquist 7 1-3 17. Totals: 31 4-9 73.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (22)

Codman 1 0-0 3, Howe 3 0-0 6, Shoup 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 3 1-2 7, Harry 2 0-2 4. Totals: 10 1-4 22.

Elk Rapids;21;22;14;16;—;73

MC Eastern;8;9;4;1;—;22

3-point goals—Elk Rapids (7): Mo.Gregorski 2, Krakow, Reasoner, Morton, Bergquist 2. Mason County Eastern (1): Codman. Total fouls—Elk Rapids 9, Mason County Eastern 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Elk Rapids 46, Mason County Eastern 2. JV Scoring—Mason County Eastern Tyler 2.