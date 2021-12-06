WHITE CLOUD — Mason County Eastern made the trip to White Cloud on Monday and trailed 8-6 after one quarter and that was as close as they would get, falling in the non-conference contest, 43-14.

“We seemed to have too many self-inflicted turnovers. White Cloud began to seize those opportunities and turn them into some quick points,” said Mason County Eastern coach Jake Smith.

The Cardinals (1-1) managed only one point in the second frame, going 1-for-8 at the charity stripe. However, they turned the shooting around in the fourth quarter, with a 5-for-8 performance at the free throw line.

The halftime score was 18-7, and then White Cloud (1-1) had a big third quarter with 17 points.

Leading the Cardinals were Hillary Howe with seven points. Howe also had five rebounds while Claudia Fuster added two steals and three blocks.

“Overall, I was pleased with the ladies’ effort tonight. (We) have many things to work on, but we have a strong base to build off of,” said Smith. “We are still trying to find a lineup that works. We’ve had sickness issues along with some small injuries. When we get enough gym time with all the pieces, than we can gel as a team.”

MCE takes to the hardcourt again at 6 p.m., Wednesday in a home Western Michigan D League game against Bear Lake.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (14)

Howe 3 0-2 7, Shoup 0 2-2 2, Tyler 0 0-2 0, Fuster 0 1-4 1, Alvesteffer 0 3-8 3, Harry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 7-20 14.

WHITE CLOUD (43)

Scarlavai 2 0-0 5, Derks 4 0-0 8, Compeau 1 0-2 2, Gomez 0 0-2 0, Edwards 6 0-0 12, Reeve 8 0-2 16. Totals: 21 0-6 43.

MC Eastern 6 1 2 5 — 14

White Cloud 8 10 17 8 — 43

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Howe. White Cloud (1): Scarlavai. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 5, White Cloud 21. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—White Cloud: Reeve. JV Score—White Cloud 37, Mason County Eastern 16.