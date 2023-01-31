CUSTER — The Brethren girls basketball came to town on Tuesday and were serious about getting a good jump on West Michigan D League opponent, Mason County Eastern, as the Bobcats built a 21-3 first quarter lead and won 47-20.

"Brethren is a good squad and have lots of potential," said MCE coach Jacob Smith. "We spotted them the lead and couldn't quite claw our way back."

The second and third quarters were more evenly matched as Brethren outscored the Cardinals, 9-6 in the second, but Eastern exchanged the favor by outscoring the Bobcats, 11-8, in the third.

"Brethren was a little more aggressive early on," said Smith. "We had trouble breaking their press, and they jumped out to a 17-0 lead. We didn't match their intensity."

"We picked it up as the game went on," he said. "After the first four minutes of the game, I was pleased with the intensity the girls put forth."

Brethren was led by Alice Amstutz and Maddy Biller, each with 12 points, which was the game-high. Eastern was led by Olivia Wing with seven.

Janessa Alvesteffer had eight rebounds to lead the Cardinals, Tyler and Wing each had two assists and Codman had five steals.

Eastern (7-8, 6-6 WMD) and Brethren (15-1, 11-0 WMD) were playing for the 95th time on Tuesday and with the win, Brethren leads the series, 51-44, a series that began in 1976.

Brethren is tied with Cedarville for the No. 10 spot in the latest girls Associated Press Poll for Division 4.

MCE will travel to Mesick on Thursday for another WMD game.

BRETHREN (47)

O.Sexton 1 0-2 2, Gutowski 1 0-0 2, Myers 4 0-0 8, Amstutz 5 1-2 12, Biller 5 2-6 12, E.Sexton 3 3-4 9, Estes 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 8-16 47.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (20)

Mickevich 1 2-2 4, Wing 3 1-1 7, Codman 1 0-0 3, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Gomez-Jimenez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-3 20.

Brethren;21;9;8;9;—;47

MC Eastern;3;6;11;0;—;20

3-point goals—Brethren (1): Amstutz. Mason County Eastern (1): Codman. Total fouls—Brethren 7, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Brethren 30, Mason County Eastern 18. Eastern scoring–Willoughby 9, Robinson 3, Buss 3, Montanher 2, Johnson 1.