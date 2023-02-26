WALKERVILLE — Tied at the half, Mason County Eastern outscored Walkerville 15-14 in the second half to pull out a Western Michigan D League victory on Saturday in Walkerville.

Eastern outscored Walkerville, 9-6, in the first quarter in the make-up game from last week, but Walkerville returned the favor and outscored Eastern, 11-8 in the second to knot the score at 17-all at the half break.

The Cardinals came out of the half with a nine point third quarter and held the Falcons to just six points to lead 26-23 after the third.

Walkerville won the scoring battle in the fourth quarter, 8-6, but with just 5.6 seconds left in the game, Deanna Codman hit two free throws to put the Cardinals up by three.

"Then we defended the 3-point line and allowed them to score a two as time ran out," said Cardinal coach Jake Smith. "The girls struggled a bit offensively, but came up with some good rebounds and were aggressive defensively."

Smith gave credit to several players, saying, "Deanna Codman and Keeli Johnson created havoc on the front of our zone… We got quality rebounding from Maria Gomez Jimenez, Kaitlyn Mickevich and Kennady Tyler underneath."

Leading all scorers was Codman with 10 points. Walkerville was led by Macy Garrett with 9, Heaven Rodriguez and Jehara Davis with 8 points each.

"Malu Montauher and Ashley Willoughby gave us some great minutes… Avery Crawford and Elena Hopkins contributing… as well," said Smith. "It was a good team win for us against a scrappy Walkerville team celebrating their senior night."

Saturday's game was the 109th meeting between the Cardinals and Wildcats and with the win, Eastern has a six-game win streak, leading 63-46 in the all-time series that began in fall 1973.

The Cardinals play again at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Baldwin in a Division 4 district game hosted by Walkerville.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)

Mickevich 1 0-1 4, Codman 4 2-6 10, Johnson 1 0-3 3, Willoughby 1 0-0 2, Tyler 2 1-3 6, Gomez Jimenez 2 0-2 5, Montauher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-15 32.

WALKERVILLE (31)

Conkle 2 0-0 4, Carr 1 0-0 2, M.Garrett 4 0-0 9, M.Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, H.Rodriguez 4 0-2 8, Davis 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 2-8 31.

Mason County Eastern; 9;8;9;6;–;32

Walkerville; 6;11;6;8;–;31

3-point goals–Mason County Eastern (3):Johnson, Tyler, Gomez Jimenez. Walkerville (1):M.Garrett. Total fouls–Mason County Eastern 13, Walkerville 21. Fouled out–Mason County Eastern–Gomez Jimenez. Technical fouls–Davis, Walkerville.