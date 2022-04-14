BUCKLEY — The Mason County Eastern girls track team took second place and Pentwater placed fifth, while the Cardinals boys track team took a fifth place and Pentwater took seventh Thursday at the Buckley Invitational.

“The girls did well. I’m not disappointed, but I have to make some adjustments,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.

“I was really windy and you start to wonder why you are even there running, but at the end of the day, you are glad you ran and it makes it all worth it,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We were excited we took home some hardware.”

Mason County Eastern’s girls had a pair of double winners. Sophomore Olivia Wing won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.24 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 58.11 seconds.

Close behind Wing was freshman Payton Haynes in both events. She was runner-up in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

“Olivia and Payton did well for us (Thursday),” Knizacky said.

The other double winner for the Cardinals was Corinna Hernandez in the shot put and discus. Hernandez threw 34 feet in the shot put and 111-9 in the discus.

“Corinna did great,” Knizacky said.

The Cardinal boys team had a lone first and that came from senior Eli Shoup in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.22 seconds. He also placed third in the 1,600, running a 5:19.73 race and jumping 5-2 to a third place finish in the high jump.

“Elii had a great day,” Knizacky said. “He’s getting better at those hurdles. I’d like to see him go to state out of the regional, but we’ll see what happens.”

Taking a first place finish for Pentwater’s girls team was Jocelyn Richison, winning the long jump with a distance of 14-2. Richison was also third in the 100 at 15.26.

Other strong finishers for the Cardinals were Isabella Gulembo finishing fourth in the 100 in 15.83, fifth in the 400 at 1:20.42 and ninth in the 200, running 35.90. Lucy Shoup took second in the 800 with a time of 2:54.53, second in the 1,600 with a 6:21.53 and third in the 3,200 at 14:16.88. Janessa Alvesteffer finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet and fourth in the discus with a 72-7 throw.

“Lucy ran the three longest races, and that’s quite a bit for a freshman,” Knizacky said.

Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen was fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 6:57.20 and fourth in the 3,200, running 14:33.37. Eastern’s Hillary Howe was second in the long jump with a distance of 13-2.5, seventh in the 100 with a time of 16.02, and tied for sixth in the high jump at 3-8. Pentwater’s Emily Schwarz was third in the high jump at 4-2 and Keeli Johnson was eighth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles with times of 28.16 and 1:14.08, respectively.

In the high jump, the Cardinals’ Sydney Gage jumped 4 feet to place fifth and Miriam Manier cleared 3-8 to tie for sixth with teammate Howe. Manier also took a fifth in the long jump with a leap of 12-3, and Gage jumped 12-2, good for seventh. Pentwater’s Lauren Davis was sixth in the long jump with a distance of 12-2.5.

Pentwater’s Lane Rood had a strong invitational, placing second in the 400 with a time of 59.43 and eighth in the 100 at 13.56 seconds.

“Lane Rood ran in the open 400 for the first time, and he came in second. The last 100 meters was run with the wind straight at him,” Fatura said.

Behind Rood in the 400 were a pair of Eastern’s boys, Dakota Matzen in third and Trevor Stimes. Matzen ran a 59.77 and Stimes came in at 1:01.03.

“Dakota has run some really good races for us so far,” Knizacky said.

Eastern’s Marcus Hamilton had a good showing in the field events, placing fifth in the discus with a throw of 88-5, and in the shot put he threw 32-7.

Pentwater’s Zachary Schwarz was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 35-2.25 and seventh in the discus, throwing 84-8. Both were personal record distances, Fatura said.

Eastern’s David Nash was fourth in the 200 with a time of 27.86. Alex Tyndall ran a 2:25.60, good for fourth in the 800. Ron Hasenbank ran 13:00.99 in the 3,200 for fifth. Jude Mickevich placed seventh in shot put with a throw of 32-9 and eighth in discus, throwing 84-2.

In the girls relay races, Pentwater took second place in the 400 relay, with a time of 59.95, run by Madelyn Green, Audrey Kieda, Jocelyn Richison and Emily Schwarz. Eastern’s team of Isabella Gulembo, Olivia Wing, Payton Haynes and Sydney Gage ran a 5:23.30 in the 1,600 relay, good for third place.

Eastern’s boys 3,200 relay team of Nathan Wing, Dakota Matzen, Trevor Stimes and Alex Tyndall placed second with a time of 10:09.12, and Pentwater’s team of Logan Fatura, Campbell Miller, Christian Wright and Lane Rood placed third in the 400 relay with a time of 52.60 seconds.

Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen came in third in the 3,200 meters, recording a time of 12:06.37 and Fatura jumped 15 feet for an eighth place finish in the long jump.

The Cardinals and Falcons are back on the track at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when they run in a Western Michigan D League Jamboree at Big Rapids Crossroads.

Girls Team Results: 1-Frankfort 153, 2-Mason County Eastern 115, 3-Buckley 67.5, 4-Onekama 45, 5-Pentwater 39.5, 6-Leland 35, 7-Mesick 18, 8-Suttons Bay 17, 9-McBain Northern Michigan Christian 6.

Boys Team Results: 1-Buckley 111, Frankfort 93, 3-McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, 3-Mesick 61, 5-Mason County Eastern 60, 6-Onekama 42, 7-Pentwater 31, 8-Suttons Bay 22, 9-Leland 6, 10-Charlton Heston Academy 2.