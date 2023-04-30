REED CITY — Mason County Eastern’s track teams traveled to Reed City on Saturday, competing in the Reed City Coyote Invitational and the girls team took sixth place in the 11-team field while the boys took eighth.
Kingsley won the girls division with 176 points, followed by Traverse City St. Francis with 150. In the boys division, Reed City won with 138 points and Traverse City St. Francis was second with 120.5 points.
For the girls, Eastern’s Payton Haynes took first in the 100 hurdles in 17:13 and second in the pole vault with a jump of 9-6.
Eline Cochereau set a personal record in the 1,600 race running a 6:07.10
For the boys’ team, Alex Tyndall won the 3,200 race, setting a personal record, breaking the 10-minute mark with a time of 9:55.90.
Nathan Wing was second in the 800 with a personal record time of 2:04.04 and Jude Mickevich threw the discus 125-2 and took second place.
Girls Team Scores: Kingsley 176, Traverse City St. Francis 150, Buckley 111, Lakeview 49, LeRoy Pine River 48.5, Mason County Eastern 36, Farwell 30, Mancelona 23.5, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 17, Reed City 9, Evart 9.
Boys Team Scores: Reed City 138, Traverse City St. Francis 120.5, Kingsley 99, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 76.5, Buckley 63, Lakeview 44, Evart 36.5, Mason County Eastern 32.5, Mancelona 28, LeRoy Pine River 15, Farwell 6.