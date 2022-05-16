FRANKFORT — Three area track teams traveled to Frankfort on Monday and took part in the Frankfort Invitational meet with Mason County Eastern girls track winning the girls division and Pentwater taking third, Mason County Eastern fifth in the boys division.

Mason County Eastern’s Olivia Wing and Corinna Hernandez were double winners. Wing won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, the 100 distance in 17.62 and the 300 in 52.53. Hernandez won both the shot put, with a throw of 37 feet 9 1/2 inches, and the discus in 116-10.

Lauren Niedzielski of Manistee Catholic won the 1,600 with a personal record time of 5:36.93 and MCE’s freshman Payton Haynes set a personal record in the pole vault with a jump of 8-0. Senior Hillary Howe from Eastern also cleared 8-0, good for third place.

In the boys division, Pentwater senior Jack Stoneman set a personal record in the shot put, taking first place with a throw of 44-4 1/2, while Eastern’s Nathan Wing also set a personal record in the 1600 with a time of 4:47.97.

Taking second place in the boys division were Manistee Catholic’s Keeton Capling in the 200 with a 24.16, Pentwater’s Lane Rood in the 499 with a personal best of 54.20, Eastern’s Nathan Wing in the 800 with a time of 2:13.30, Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen in the 1,600 with a personal record time of 4:49.27 and Pentwater’s Mitchel Daniels in the 3,200 with a 10:56.61.

In the girls division, second place finishes went to freshman Lucy Shoup of Eastern, in both the 1,600 with a time of 5:52.42 and in the 3,200 in 12:32.17. a personal best for Shoup.

In the relays, Pentwater took second in the 400 and 800 relays and Mason County Eastern took second in the 1,600 relay. Pentwater ran a 47.78 with the team of Logan Fatura, Campbell Miller, Lane Rood and Reydyn Hugo in the 400 relay and a 1:40.45 in the 800 relay with the same team. In the 1,600 relay, the Cardinals’ team of Dakota Matzen, Eli Shoup, Trevor Stimes and Nathan Wing ran a 3:56.78.

Third place finishers in the boys division were Keeton Capling of Manistee Catholic with a time of 11.82 in the 100 and Cardinal Marcus Hamilton in the discus with a throw of 114-07.

In the girls division, third place finishers were Eastern freshman Isabella Gulembo with a personal record 1:97.41 in the 400, Payton Haynes with a personal record 54.60 in the 300 hurdles, Howe in the pole vault and Eastern’s 3,200 relay team of Shoup, Claudia Fuster Garcia, Wing and Keeli Johnson with a time of 11:51.45.

Girls Team Results: 1-Mason County Eastern 124.5, 2-Maple City Glen Lake 117.5, 3-Frankfort 110.5, 4-Grand Traverse Academy 85, 5-Brethren 47, 6-Leland 40.5, 7-Manistee Catholic 33, 8-Mesick 32, 9-Suttons Bay 28, 10-Onekama 27, 11-Pentwater 15.

Boys Team Results: 1-Maple City Glen Lake 144.5, 2-Frankfort 84, 3-Pentwater 77, 4-Mesick 72, 5-Mason County Eastern 66, 6-Grand Traverse Academy 59, 7-Onekama 54, 8-Brethren 31, 9-Manistee Catholic 22, 9-Suttons Bay 22, 11-Leland 19.5.