CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls track team outdistanced the rest of the eight team field Wednesday at the Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted by Big Rapids Crossroads but in Custer, winning with a 161 1/2 point total.

The boys team scored 120 points, second to Marion with 135.

“They all did an excellent job. We’ve got to be satisfied with what the girls did, and now we have to help the boys climb the ladder,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I’m a lot of surprised by my guys. I was very proud of everybody. The girls were just dominant. I was happy with the guys with the tight second (place). We might be able to make up that (deficit).”

The Cardinals 161 1/2 points more than doubled the scores of the other teams in the meet. Manistee Catholic was second with 75 points, followed by Pentwater in third with 72 1/2.

Leading the Cardinals with first place finishes were Olivia Wing in the 100-meter and 300 hurdles, Wing’s time in the 100 hurdles was 18.14 seconds and 54.49 in the 300. Isabella Gulembo was the top finisher in the 400, clocking 1:11.85, Lucy Shoup won the 800 with a time of 2:43.25, and senior Corinna Hernandez threw the shot put 36-2 1/2 feet.

First place in the girls division for Manistee Catholic was Grace Kidd, running 13.90 in the 100 and 29.20, a personal record, in the 200.

Emily Schwarz was Pentwater’s lone individual champion, winning the high jump with a 4-8 jump. The Falcons took first in two of the relays, the 400 in a time of 57.91 with the team of Madelyn Green, Audrey Kieda, Jocelyn Richison and Emily Schwarz and the 800 in 2:05.45, consisting of Green, Kieda, Schwarz and Lauren Davis.

“Once again, we had cold and rain, but they continued to shine and do really well,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura about her team. “I was super-proud of them. We haven’t been together for a conference meet yet and so it was good to see everyone. We had 23 personal records tonight.”

Second place finishers for Eastern were Payton Haynes in the 100 hurdles (19.38); Shoup a personal record in the 1,600 (6:06.11) and the 3,200 (13:01.40); Hernandez in the discus (100-6); Hillary Howe with a personal best in the long jump (14-5); and Haynes in the pole vault (6-6). The girls 800 relay team of Gulembo, Wing, Haynes and Sydney Gage ran a 5:04.28.

Manistee Catholic’s Kidd was second in the 200 with a time of 30.32, a personal record. The Sabers also took second in 12:42.58 in the 3,200 relay, run by Maddie Gunia, Adah Korzeniewski, Elizabeth Logan and Leah Stickney.

In the boys division, Mason County Eastern had 120 points, 15 behind Marion. Manistee Catholic had 78 points for fourth and Pentwater took fifth with 56.

Cardinals taking first in the boys division were Eli Shoup in the 300 hurdles (44.79) and a personal-best in the 1,600 (5:01.08). Alex Tyndall won the 800 (2:17.18), a personal record. Nathan Wing took the 3,200 (11:30.85).

Jack Stoneman recorded the Falcon’s lone first place in the shot put with a heave of 39-6 1/4.

Eastern’s 1,600 relay team of Nathan Wing, Trevor Stimes, Dakota Matzen and Eli Shoup ran a 3:48.57 for first place and the 3,200 relay team of Wing, Matzen, Stimes and Alex Tyndall ran 9:26.49 to win.

Capturing second place finishes for Manistee Catholic were Keeton Capling in the 100 (12.04); Peter Hybza in the 3,200 (12:03.85). The Sabers’ 400 relay team of Keeton Capling, Ryker Capling, Luke Niedzielski and Eddie Dutkavich took second with a 48.55. Dutkavich also took second in the shot put (39-3 1/4).

The Cardinals had seconds in the 1,600 as Nathan Wing ran a 5:02.82, a personal record; Clay Shoup threw a personal record of 93-4 in the discus; and, Eli Shoup jumped a 5-4 in the high jump.

Baldwin’s Carmelo Lindsey was second in the long jump with a 17-6 jump and Pentwater’s 3,200 relay team of Mitchel Daniels, Abe VanDuinen, Eli Powers and Wyatt Roberts ran 10:07.41, good for second place.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: 1-Mason County Eastern 161 1/2, 2-Manistee Catholic 75, 3-Pentwater 72 1/2, 4-Marion 71, 5-Mesick 65, 6-Brethren 48, 7-Big Rapids Crossroads 30, 8-Walkerville 2.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: 1-Marion 135, 2-Mason County Eastern 120, 3-Mesick 96, 4-Manistee Catholic 78, 5-Pentwater 56, 6-Brethren 25, 7-Baldwin 12.