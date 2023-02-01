CUSTER — Jumping out to an 18-6 first quarter lead, the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team used the early lead to defeat Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game in Custer on Wednesday.

The Cardinals held the Lakers to just 12 points in the first half and Eastern coach Mark Forner credited “the strong front court defense of Zach Howe and Nate Wing.”

The second half was a fairly even match-up as both teams scored 20 points, but the damage had already been done by Eastern in the first half.

The Cardinals (3-10, 3-7 WMD) were led by Clay Shoup, hitting on four 3-point shots on the way to a game-high 27 points. Wing contributed with seven points and Howe added six.

Bear Lake (5-8, 4-6 WMD) was led by Grady Harless with nine and Myles Harless and Zach Griffis with six points each.

“Our defense was very good tonight, probably the best effort we have had all year,” said Forner. “Both Nate Wing and Zach Howe wee exceptionally good on the defensive end, playing tough, hard-nosed basketball. Their physicality led our guys tonight.”

Wing added 10 rebounds and five steals and Zach Howe had eight rebounds and four assists to aid the Cardinals’ success.

“For the first time all year, we out-hustled and out-muscled the opposing team,” Forner added. “Our young team continues to improve and the last four games…have been very competitive.”

Eastern plays next on Friday when they host Big Rapids Crossroads in Custer for homecoming.

BEAR LAKE (32)

G.Harless 3 2-2 9, Ferward 2 0-1 5, M.Harless 2 1-2 6, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Griffis 2 0-0 6, Merrill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-7 32.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (45)

Tyndall 1 0-0 2, Shoup 9 5-6 27, Wing 2 5-3 7, Howe 2 1-2 6, Hasenbank 0 1-2 1, Drake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-15 45.

Bear Lake;6;6;8;12;—;32

MC Eastern;18;7;7;13;—;45.

3-point goals—Bear Lake (3): G.Harless, Ferward, M.Harless. Mason County Eastern (5): Shoup 4, Howe. Total fouls—Bear Lake 17, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.