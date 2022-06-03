HOLTON — Mason County Eastern played a mercy-shortened softball district opener against Holton and lost 19-1 on Friday to end the Cardinals' season.
"The girls struggled defensively today, committing a few too many errors against a good Holton team," said MCE coach Jake Smith.
Skylar Harry pitched two innings, allowing 11 hits, seven walks, three strike outs while giving up 19 runs, nine of which were earned.
Offensively, Skylar Harry was one for two and scored the lone Eastern run. Deanna Codman was also one for two at the plate, Taylor Campbell was one for one and Avery Crawford had an RBI.
"It is always tough to end your year, but this team made huge improvements throughout the year…,"said Smith. "Skylar Harry and Ella Pylman will be missed next year as they move on. I want to thank the parents and the community for their support this year."