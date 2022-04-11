WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern baseball took both games from Walkerville in mercy-rule shortened games on Monday in Walkerville and evened its overall record to 2-2 in the young season.
Game one lasted just three innings as Eastern defeated Walkerville, 16-1. Senior pitcher Wyatt Crawford gave up just two hits and one run while striking out eight and walking none.
Hot hitters for the game were James Drake, batting 2-for-2, getting hit by a pitch, walked once and scored three times. Drake was the lead-off hitter, according to head coach Ward Stever, and crushed the ball over the heads of the defenders. By the time they got to the ball, Drake had already rounded second on his way to an in-the-park home run.
In game two, Drake was the starting pitcher, going the distance, giving up one hit, walking four and striking out 12.
Drake backed up his pitching with a 4-for-4 night at the plate, scoring two runs on a triple. Keegan Bates was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored two runs. Eli Shoup was 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Keegan Nelson hit 2-for-2, had a double, scored twice and walked once.
"Walkerville is pretty young. It was a good game to get a lot of baserunners and it gave good practice for base running," said Stever. "We may have gained a little confidence tonight for our young players as we go into the game on Thursday against Bear Lake."
Stever added, "We are still working on defense and situational skills. Now we will be able to get on the field and practice a little. There is only so much you can cover in the gym."