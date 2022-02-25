CUSTER — Mason County Eastern faced a red-hot Pentwater boys basketball team on Friday at the Cardinals home court and outlasted the Falcons, 60-50, in a Western Michigan D League contest.

Down 27-14 at the half, Pentwater fought back to tie the game in the third quarter and even take the lead for a short time behind the shooting of Jonny Arnout, who hit three 3-point shots in the quarter and five in the second half.

Mason County Eastern's Eli Shoup answered the stampede Pentwater (6-10, 6-8 WMD) was bringing, by scoring 10 points in the final frame to secure the Cardinals win.

The coaching staff of both teams commented on the outstanding play of their respective teams and their foe.

"Pentwater is a tough team and they have been on a roll this second half of the season. Ashley Lubera does a great job and her kids fought back and took the lead in the second half. Fortunately Eli gave us a lift in the fourth quarter shooting (4-for-4) from the free throw line and Wyatt Crawford knocked down a couple of big 3s and we were able to secure the win," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "Two of our seniors leading our team on Senior Night."

"Huge shoutout to the Falcons fans that supported us tonight. The sportsmanship of both teams was top notch," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "The game ended in a full court 'foul and shoot' battle to try and make it a one possession game, but the rushed shots did not fall."

Eastern's Clay Shoup and Eli Shoup led all scorers with 23 points each, and Crawford had 11.

Pentwater was led by freshman Arnouts with 21 points. Will Werkema-Grondsma added 14 for the Falcons, and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 13.

Eli Shoup had 16 rebounds, Crawford had 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals, and James Drake pulled down nine boards for Eastern (13-5, 12-4 WMD).

For Pentwater, Brandon Macher had 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal, Plummer Eisenlohr had six steals and three assists, Werkema Grondsma had five steals, four rebounds and three assists and Drew Kolenda and Campbell Miller each had five rebounds.

The Cardinals play at 2 p.m., today, when they host Marion in a Western Michigan D League game. Pentwater plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Manistee Catholic at home.

Eastern completed the regular season sweep and won for the 107th time in 217 meetings since the series got underway in 1926-27.

PENTWATER (50)

Arnouts 7 1-2 21, Werkema-Grondsma 6 1-2 14, Kolenda 0 0-2 0, Plummer-Eisenlohr 5 1-3 13, Carlson 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 3-11 50.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (60)

C.Shoup 8 2-3 23, Wing 0 0-1 0, Drake 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 9 5-5 23, Crawford 3 2-5 11, Hamilton 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-16 60.

Pentwater; 11;3;21;15;—;50

Mason County Eastern; 15;12;13;20;—;60

3-point goals—Pentwater (9): Arnouts 6, Werkema-Grondsma, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2. Mason County Eastern (8): C.Shoup 5, Crawford 3. Total fouls—Pentwater 13, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.