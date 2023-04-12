CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted a track invite in Custer on Wednesday and took home the trophy in the boys division and the girls team finished second.
Pentwater set 16 personal records on Wednesday. Eastern saw their athletes set several new personal records, too, while Peyton Haynes set two new school records.
“Peyton set the new school record with 9 feet, 4 inches in the pole vault,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “She broke the school record in the 100 hurdles. The old record was set in 1988.”
Haynes set the new mark at 16.5 seconds. The old record was 16.51 seconds set by Denise Genung in 1988. She was second in the 300 hurdles, running the race in 54.2 seconds.
“It was a good meet. We took away a lot of hardware,” said Pentwater coach, Erika Fatura. “We are still trying to figure out the best niche for everyone to score the most points.”
Pentwater’s Kaleb Brown and Eastern’s Dakota Matzen put on quite the show as they tied for first in the 100 meters with an 11.5-second sprint time, both setting personal records. Cardinal senior Mason Perski also set a PR, clocking an 11.6 time for an incredible finish in the 100.
Along with the tie for first in the 100, Matzen also won the 200 in 24.0, the 400 in 54.9 and helped the 1,600 relay to capture first in 3:56.0.
Eastern’s Nathan Wing clocked a 2:08.0 for first place in the 800, followed by Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen with a 2:12.0 PR and Alex Tyndall of Eastern took third with a PR 2:14.0.
Pentwater’s VanDuinen ran a 4:43.0 to win the 1,600, followed by Eastern’s Tyndall with a 4:53.0 and Wing at 5:02.0 for third.
Tyndall and Wing combined for a first and second in the 3,200 with times of 10:45.0 and 11:47.0.
Pentwater won the 400 relay, clocking a 47.9 time with the team of Kaleb Brown, Logan Fatura, Ben Merten and Lane Rood.
Eastern was able to capture the 1,600 relay in 3:56.0 with a team of Devin Gauthier, Evan Martin, Matzen and Hasenbank.
The Cardinals’ Jude Mickevich won the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 7 inches and also took second in the shot put with a throw of 35-3.75. Shoup took second in the discus with a throw of 102-1 for a PR and Pentwater’s Zachary Schwarz also set a PR with a throw of 92-0 for third.
“I was super proud of the throwers tonight, with PRs set,” Fatura said.
Pentwater sophomore Kaleb Brown jumped 18-7 for second in the long jump and two MCE jumpers set PRs, Wing with a jump of 18-4 and Mason Perski with a 17-9.5..
Pentwater senior Anna VanDuinn won the 3200 in 14.46.0, followed closely by Eastern senior Eline Cochereau, setting a PR in a time of 14:46.1.
Isabella Gulembo, a Cardinal sophomore, won the 400 in 1:06.8.
Mason County Eastern and Pentwater both travel to Buckley for the Buckley Invite on Friday.
Boys Track Results: Mason County Eastern 179.5, Frankfort 110, Pentwater 84.5, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 81, Brethren 56, Walkerville 7, Big Rapids Crossroads 7.
Girls Track Results: Frankfort 190.5, Mason County Eastern 142.5, Brethren 137, Pentwater 58, Big Rapids Crossroads 24.