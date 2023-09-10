BUCKLEY — The Mason County Eastern and Pentwater cross country teams ran at the Bear Country Invitational in Buckley on Saturday.
For the boys, MCE finished third with 116 points and Pentwater finished fifth with 136 points. Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen finished second overall with a time of 15:58.34.
“It was an awesome day of racing,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was gorgeous out. Out of my 15 runners, 10 set (personal records, and) some were really big PRs, too.
“Abe… was thrilled to break into the 15s, and he set his own school record again,” she continued. “Mitchell Daniels medaled, too.”
MCE’s fastest runner on the day was Milo Shoup, who finished 17th with a time of 17:43.08.
For the girls, MCE finished fourth with 118 points and Pentwater finished ninth with 208 points. Lauren Niedzielski finished 13th for MCE with a time of 21:19.23.
Pentwater’s fastest runner was Bailey Case, who finished 26th with a time of 22:37.14. Fatura said the time was Case’s personal best.
Boys team scores: 1-Traverse City St. Francis, 32. 2-LeRoy Pine River, 105. 3-Mason County Eastern, 116. 4-Frankfort, 131. 5-Pentwater, 136. 6-Maple City Glen Lake, 152. 7-Mesick, 167. 8-Bear Lake-Onekama, 176. 9-Grand Traverse Academy, 221. 10-Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 253.
Mason County Eastern boys: 17-Milo Shoup, 17:43.08. 19-Peter Hybza, 17:52.35. 23-Henry Malburg, 18:05.82. 34-Cody Couturier, 18:34.08. 35-Greyson Hoeflinger, 18:36.80. 39-Ron Hasenbank, 18:55.59. 43-Clay Shoup, 19:28.86. 46-Afton Shoup, 19:43.50.
Pentwater boys: 2-Abe VanDuinen, 15:58.34. 13-Mitchell Daniels, 17:17.56. 41-Wyatt Roberts, 19:11.56. 50-Ben Merten, 20:07.92. 59-Bode Powell, 20:40.98. 60-Tyler Douglas, 20:46.64. 73-Nathan Macher, 23:01.27.
Girls team scores: 1-Traverse City St. Francis, 24. 2-Buckley, 83. 3-Grand Traverse Academy, 100. 4-Mason County Eastern, 118. 5-Leland, 143. 6-Frankfort, 152. 7-Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 168. 8-Mancelona, 168. 9-Pentwater, 208.
Mason County Eastern girls: 13-Lauren Niedzielski, 21:19.23. 15-Lucy Shoup, 21:32.78. 28-Addison Malburg, 22:47.68. 33-Olivia Wing, 23:31.95. 59-Isabella Gulembo, 26:54.73. 66-Kennedy Tyler, 27:54.60. 67-Elena Hopkins, 28:32.69.
Pentwater girls: 26-Bailey Case, 22:37.14. 53-Abby Hughes, 25:17.80. 64-Lily Smith, 27:44.58. 65-Ireland Breitner, 27:44.63. 68-Lauren Davis, 28:42.63. 74-Charlie Swanger, 31:54.69.