FRANKFORT — Several area high school track teams competed at the Frankfort Invitational on Monday, with the Pentwater boys placing third and the Mason County Eastern boys placing fourth.
The Eastern girls finished sixth and the Pentwater girls finished 10th. Both Manistee Catholic teams finished eighth.
“We definitely did not have a full team tonight,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Some of our boys had a conference baseball game, and we are happy for them as they were able to get their first win. We had an injury and some people went home sick today.”
For the Pentwater boys, Kaleb Brown won both the 200- and 400-meter dash. Eastern’s Nathan Wing took home first place in the 800 with a time of 2:04.
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen won the 1,600, breaking his own school record with a personal record of 4:27.01, while MCE’s Alex Tyndall took second place with a PR, just 0.84 seconds behind VanDuinen.
“Abe and Alex both raced it out and got smoking-hot times,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Abe is now seeded sixth in Division 4 right now and Alex is seeded 8th.”
Tyndall also won the 3,200 with a time of 9:52.89.
Pentwater won the 1,600 relay, running 3:39.88 and Eastern won the 3,200 relay in 8:35.01.
For Manistee Catholic, freshman Andrew Potter took home second place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.36. Catholic’s Luke Niedzielski was third in the 200 in 25.61 and fourth in the 400 in 55.77.
Junior Peter Hybza, of Manistee Catholic set two PRs on Monday. First in the 800, taking sixth in 2:15.75 and in the 3,200 as he ran 10:51.04 for fifth place.
On the girls side of things, Manistee Catholic’s Lauren Niedzielski won the 400 with a time of 1:03. She also finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:34.
Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen finished third in both the 1,600 and 3,200. MCE’s Payton Haynes won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She also took home first place in the pole vault with a jump of nine feet six inches.
“It was a pretty competitive meet, a great meet with good individual performances,” said Fatura. “It was a meet we were able to take care of some opportunities and some individuals who don’t usually get to run relays were able to today and were able to score some points.”