BRETHREN — The local track teams in the West Michigan D League had a banner day on Wednesday, running in the league jamboree for the third time this season.
Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls took second place, Pentwater took third in both divisions and Manistee Catholic placed fifth in both the boys and the girls races.
The Cardinal girls took second to Brethren by a mere 2.5 points, 165-162.5. Pentwater scored 90 and Manistee Catholic put up a 55.
Marion won the boys division with a convincing 188.75, with Eastern scoring 103.5 and Manistee Catholic, 53.
“I’m pretty proud of the way they (Eastern team) did,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We were absent a couple girls and that made a difference.”
“Super proud of both my teams today,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “The girls team put up 90 points and we set 13 personal records today.”
Manistee Catholic Central’s Lauren Niedzielski won the 400-meter in 1 minute, 4.17 seconds and set a personal record in the 200 with a time of 29.68, taking third place.
The Sabers also had a second place finish in the 100 hurdles as Ashley VanAelst ran a 19.45, taking second place to Payton Haynes of Mason County Eastern, who ran a 17.30. Miley Kessel was third in 19.63.
Haynes was also second in the 300 hurdles with a PR, 51.52. VanAelst ran 55.08 for third.
Eastern’s Eline Cochereau won the 800 in a PR, 2:51.84, followed by Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen in 2:54.35.
Cochereau was also second in the 1,600 (6:32.47) and 3,200 (13:39.32). Isabel Lopez of Pentwater placed third in the 1,600 (6:42.12). VanDuinen was third in the 3,200 (13:54/54).
Pentwater’s Emily Schwarz won the high jump with a leap of 4 foot 8 inches and MCE senior Elena Buss was second with a 4-6 jump.
In the pole vault, Haynes broke her own school record with a 10-0 jump, a personal record. Eastern dominated the pole vault competition as freshmen Kessel and junior Kennady Tyler tied for second place with jumps of 7-0.
In the relays, Eastern won the 1,600 relay and the 3,200 relay in times of 5:04.45 with Haynes, Keeli Johnson, Deanna Codman and Isabella Gulembo and 12:47.07 for the team of Cochereau, Gulembo, Elena Hopkins and Johnson.
Pentwater’s girls won the 800 relay in 2:07.65 with Lauren Davis, Emily Schwarz, Audrey Kieda and Mackenna Hasil.
In the boys’ division, the story of the meet was Alex Tyndall’s record breaking run in the 3,200, breaking a 36-year old record set by Ken Matzen in 1987. Matzen’s time, 9:51.60; Tyndall’s new record, 9:51.00.
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen was second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:29.46 and teammate Mitchel Daniels was third in 11:00.58.
Tyndall and VanDuinen were neck and neck in the 1,600 race, once again, with VanDuinen winning in 4:40.33 and Tyndall in second in a PR 4:41.25. Peter Hybza of Manistee Catholic ran a 5:09.31 for a third place.
Cardinal Dakota Matzen won the 100 in 11.76 and Pentwater’s Lane Rood was second in 12.04.
Kaleb Brown of Pentwater won the 400 in a PR 53.62 and Rood was second in 56.18, with Matzen taking third in 58.01.
In the 800, Eastern senior Nathan Wing won in 2:05.77, followed by Manistee Catholic Central’s Hybza in third at 2:19.50.
In the hurdle events, MCE’s Ron Hasenbank took third in 19.91, while Manistee Catholic’s Andrew Potter clocked a 46.30 for second and Nick Sturgeon was third in 48.60.
“Ben Merten ran the high hurdles for the first time tonight,” said Fatura. “He took a hard fall in the 110 hurdles and as a result, I had to replace him in a couple relays, but after a while he decided he was going to run the 300 hurdles and ended up taking sixth place.”
Eastern’s Jude Mickevich set a PR in the shot put with a throw of 37-4.25 inches and threw 102-5 for third in the discus.
“Rolando Salgado had two PRs in the long jump (10-6.5) and discus (76-0),” Fatura said. “He really stepped up and helped out the team.”
Two Pentwater jumpers, Eli Powers and Trey Johnson, tied for second in the high jump, both setting PRs with a jump of 5-4. Manistee Catholic’s Lee Pizana was second in the pole vault with a jump of 9-6.
Mason County Eastern’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams won first place. Hasenbank, Noah O’Conner, Matzen and Wing ran3:50.09 in the 1,600 and hasenbank, Malburg, O’Conner and Tyndall ran 10:08.31 to win the 3,200 relay.
The Pentwater 1,600 relay team of VanDuinen, Daniels, Powers and Rood finished in 3:52.87 for second.
“We just need to regroup and focus for next Wednesday,” said Knizacky.
Eastern will be hosting the West Michigan D League Conference Meet next Wednesday, beginning at 4 p.m.
Before the conference meet, Eastern will travel to the Brethren Invitational on Friday and the Saber Flash Invite at Manistee Catholic Central on Saturday. Pentwater will also run in the Saber Flash.
Girls Team Results: Brethren 165, Mason County Eastern 162.5, Pentwater 90, Marion 83.5, Manistee Catholic 55, Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 33, Mesick 32, Baldwin 2, Walkerville 1.
Boys Team Results: Marion 188.75, Mason County Eastern 123, Pentwater 103.5, Mesick 6525, Manistee Catholic 53, Brethren 30, Walkerville 20, Baldwin 11.5, Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 11.