BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern took part in the Bobcat Invite at Brethren on Friday, taking seven first place finishes, setting four personal records while the boys took third place and the girls took fifth.
"I moved some kids around so they could medals, and I was happy with that," said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.
Dakota Matzen and Alex Tyndall were both double winners. Matzen won the 100 meters and the 400, setting a PR of 11.51 seconds in the 100 and a PR of 52.52 in the 400. Tyndall set a PR of 4 minutes, 38.12 seconds in the 1,600 and won the 3,200 in 10:18.34.
Nathan Wing set a PR in the 800, running 2:02.10. Tyndall also set a PR in the 800, in 2:10.87 for third place.
"Nate was happy that he got his time down," Knizacky said.
Jude Mickevich threw 114 feet, 6 inches in the discus for a second place finish.
In the girls race, sophomore Payton Haynes won two events, the 100 hurdles in 16.76 and the pole vault with a jump of 9-0. Haynes also took third place in the 300 hurdles in 52.76.
Another third place finish was a 4-6 leap by Elena Buss in the high jump and the 1,600 relay team of Haynes, Keeli Johnson, Maria Jimenez and Maria Pancho Gomez ran 4:54.96 for third.
The Cardinals run on Saturday at the Manistee Catholic Invite.
"With a meet tomorrow, we took it easy," Knizacky said.
Girls Team Results: Frankfort 165, Grand Traverse Academy 109, Maple City Glen Lake 82.5, Brethren 63, Mason County Eastern 50.5, Shelby 25, Forest Area 21, Bellaire 5.
Boys Team Results: Maple City Glen Lake 107, Grand Traverse Academy 91, Mason County Eastern 88, Frankfort 70, Brethren 50, Bellaire 49, Shelby 39.