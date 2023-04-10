BEAR LAKE — After some uncertainty of whether Mason County Eastern could field a softball team this year, the Cardinals were able to open the 2023 season, but dropped a West Michigan D League doubleheader, 28-0 in 3 innings and 12-1 5 innings, Monday in Bear Lake.
“We had some first game nerves,” said first-year Eastern coach Jennifer Whitaker.
Game one was a mercy-shortened three inning affair as Bear Lake threw a no-hitter against the Cardinals.
“We got the bat on the ball, but couldn’t find a hole,” Whitaker commented. “We hit right straight at somebody.”
Throwing for Eastern were Miley Kessel, a freshman, and Kenzie Boulton, a sophomore. Both girls were pitching their first varsity game of their careers.
Kessel threw the first 2 1/3 innings, giving up 17 hits, walking 13 and striking out three.
Heading in to the third inning, Bear Lake was up 10-0, but then Bear Lake erupted for 18 runs in the third.
In game two, Bear Lake won, 12-1 in five innings.
“We settled down some and did better,” said Whitaker.
Boulton started in the circle in game two, throwing one inning, walking seven and giving up four hits. Kessel relieved and pitched the last four innings, giving up 10 hits, striking out three and walking five.
“Defensively, we settled down and made some good plays,” said Whitaker. “Avery Crawford ran down a foul ball for an out and that really got the girls excited. Shortstop Lillian Morley-Miller, out for the first time as a senior, made an outstanding catch that ended up in a double play. We also had another double play off an infield fly rule.”
Whitaker wanted to give kudos to Bear Lake’s team, stating, “Bear Lake’s sportsmanship was top-notch. The team members were very encouraging. The girls really appreciated the positive comments and the tips.”
Catching for her first game, Kennady Tyler caught both games and according to Whitaker, “was a wall behind the plate.”
Eastern travels to Frankfort on Thursday to play the Panthers.