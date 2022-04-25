MESICK — Mason County Eastern's softball team took two tough losses on Monday when it traveled to Mesick and lost both ends of a doubleheader, 19-3 and 29-4.
Eastern's Taylor Campbell took the game one loss, giving up 16 hits, three walks, 19 runs, 15 of those earned and struck out one.
The Cardinal runs were scored by Deanna Codman, Taylor Campbell and Aralyn Donald. All reached base on walks.
In game two, Skylar Harry got the loss, allowing seven hits, walking nine and striking out two. Twenty runs were scored while Harry was pitching, 14 of them earned. Taylor Campbell pitched in relief, allowing nine runs, six earned, giving up six hits and walking three.
Deanna Codman had the lone hit in game two. Codman, Crawford, Harry and Alisia Gill all scored a run in the game.