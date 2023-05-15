CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern softball team faced West Michigan D League conference foe Mesick on Monday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader held in Custer, 16-1 and 21-9.
“Between the two games, we made some rookie errors,” said MCE coach Jennifer Whitaker. “But, overall, these girls played with their heart. They never gave up and gave our home crowd something to cheer for.”
Game one was a mercy-shortened to four innings with a score of 16-1. Miley Kessel pitched all four innings, striking out five, walking eight and allowing eight hits.
Avery Crawford was 2-for-2 at the plate and Kennady Tyler had a single.
Game two went five innings, resulting in a Mesick win, 21-9. Kessel again pitched, striking out four, allowing seven hits and walking 12.
The Cardinals were able to get eight hits in the book in the nightcap. Crawford was 3-for-4 at the plate, Kessel had a pair of singles, as did Malu Montanher and Ashley Willoughby had a single.
Lillian Morley-Miller and Kenzie Boulton each had an RBI.
Eastern will host Marion on Thursday for another West Michigan D League match-up.