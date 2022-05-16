MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern softball had some hot bats on Monday as it played Manistee Catholic, rapping out 20 hits in game one to win, 16-6, but dropped the nightcap, 10-9, despite having 15 hits in game two.
Skylar Harry pitched six innings for the Cardinals for the win, giving up six earned runs on four hits and 10 walks while striking out 18.
Offensively, six girls in the lineup had two or more hits. Skylar Harry helped her cause as she batted 3-for-4 at the plate, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Ashley Willoughby was also 3-for-4 and scored a run. Ella Plyman was 2-for-3, Avery Crawford was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Deanna Codman and Taylor Campbell were both 3-for-5 at the plate. Codman scored three times and had three RBIs, while Campbell scored twice and had an RBI.
Harry also pitched game two, throwing six innings, giving up 10 runs — seven earned — six hits, seven walks and fanned 13.
Willoughbby was 4-for-4 hitting and scored a run. Crawford was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Plyman was 2-for-3 and scored, Codman was 2-for-4 and scored and Ashlynn Matlock was 1-for-4 and scored.
“Harry had her career high in strikeouts and pitched around some walks for a convincing game one victory,” said Eastern softball coach Jake Smith. “In game two, she pitched well enough to get the win, but our defense struggled behind her committing four fielding errors and three throwing errors.”
“I was pleased to see the girls come out and beat a team they had just lost to over the weekend…,” commented Smith.