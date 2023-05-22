CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted Shelby in a non-conference doubleheader softball match-up on Monday, winning the first game, 21-20 and dropping the second, 8-6, in a time-shortened nightcap as Eastern celebrated Senior Night.
“Tonight’s games with Shelby were matched up well,” said Eastern coach Jennifer Whitaker. “I was very happy to see both teams come out hitting the ball and making plays.”
Miley Kessel pitched game one, throwing six innings, allowing 10 hits, 14 walks and struck out eight as she claimed the win.
Eastern had a total of 14 hits in the game. Kirsten Bacon, Malu Mantanher and Lillian Morley-Miller each had a single while Kennady Tyler, Ashlynn Matlock, Avery Crawford and Miley Kessel each had two singles and Deanna Codman had a single and a homerun to left field.
Crawford had four RBIs, Codman and Kessel each had three RBIs, Morley-Miller and Matlock had two RBIs and Tyler added one RBI.
Prior to the nightcap, Mason County Eastern honored senior athletes, Adrianna Bosley, Morley-Miller, Mantanher and Codman, each who contributed to the win in game one.
In the late game, Shelby was considered the home team and with the game tied 6-6 going in to the bottom of the second inning, the Tigers scored twice and took home the win.
MCE’s Kessel pitched both innings, striking out two, walking six and giving up five hits.
The Cardinals will face Hesperia on Friday, in Hesperia at 4:15 p.m.
Both Shelby and Eastern scored four runs in the first inning, and MCE put two more on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning. Shelby scored four times in the bottom of the second to win in a time-shortened game. Shelby had six hits while the Cardinals had two and a fielding error.
Aspen Corey led the Tigers with two hits in the game. Makailyn Meyers pitched and recorded the win.