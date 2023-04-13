FRANKFORT — Mason County Eastern traveled to Frankfort Thursday on a near perfect night to play softball, but took the short end of the games, losing 15-0 in both mercy shortened games.
"We just couldn't get the ball through the tight played infield," said MCE coach Jennifer Whitaker. "The team faced some big hitting, but held their own defensively, knocking down the ball and keeping it in front of them."
Freshman Miley Kessel started in the circle in game one and pitched three innings, striking out four, walking 13 and giving up seven hits.
A highlight of the game, according to Whitaker, "(Kennady) Tyler was behind the plate and tagged a runner out that was coming home off a squeeze bunt."
In game two, Frankfort handed the Cardinals another 15-0 loss. Sophomore Avery Crawford took her first varsity start pitching and pitched 2/3 of an inning, walking seven and giving up six hits. Kessel relieved, walking two, striking out one and giving up two hits.
"I love the attitude of these girls," commented Whitaker. "They may be young, but they are willing. They see a need and step up for their team."
Whitaker praised Malu Viana Montanher for a caught fly ball at third that resulted in a double play, Crawford for knocking down a hard shot down the first base line she was able to recover and make the play, as well as Kessel and Tyler for, "good heads up play between pitcher and catcher on a force play at the plate to hold the Panthers at 15 runs."
Eastern returns to play on Monday when they travel to Brethren for a West Michigan D League game.