NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Eastern was on the losing end of a softball doubleheader on Thursday, playing in North Muskegon.
"Overall, the girls had more personal wins in tonight's game," said Eastern coach Jennifer Whitaker. "I know the score may not reflect that, but they worked hard, fielded the ball, made god throws and never gave up."
Miley Kessel pitched two innings in the opener, striking out one, walking 13 and giving up nine hits as the Cardinals lost 18-0.
"(We) had a nice double play between Kessel and third baseman Ashlynn Matlock to help get out of the first inning," said Whitaker.
Matlock had the only hit of the first game.
In game two, Kessel pitched three innings, had two strikeouts, 11 walks and 12 hits as North Muskegon won, 21-0.
On offense, Kennady Tyler singled and Whitaker mentioned seven of nine girls got the bat on the ball in the game.
"Kirsten Bacon had a couple really nice plays at second base, resulting in outs for MCE," Whitaker said.