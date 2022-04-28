CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted Bear Lake on Thursday and came away double winners in a Western Michigan D League match-up, winning, 12-11 and 19-7.
Eastern’s Skylar Harry pitched game one, throwing five innings, giving up 11 runs (eight earned), 10 hits, three walks and striking out seven.
The Cardinals were led offensively by senior Corinna Hernandez, who was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, scoring three runs. Deanna Codman was 2-for-3, with three RBIs and two runs scored.
While Harry did not have a hit, she walked twice, scored three runs and had an RBI. Keeli Johnson walked three times, scored a pair of runs and had a stolen base. Ashlynn Matlock walked twice and scored two runs.
Harry was back on the mound in game two, pitching three innings, giving up seven runs (five earned), four hits, four walks and struck out eight.
Harry and Codman were perfect at the plate. Harry was 3-for-3, with a walk, four runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Codman was 2-for-2, was hit by the pitch twice, scored four runs, had three RBIs and a stolen base.
Avery Crawford and Hernandez were both one for three, both walked once and scored two runs. Crawford had four RBIS to Hernandez’s two RBIs. Aralyn Donald and Ashlynn Matlock both walked twice. Matlock scored three times and Donald scored once while Matlock scored three times and was hit by a pitch.
“I was pleased with the girls’ play today. They played well defensively tonight behind Skylar,” said MCE softball coach Jake Smith. “It was great for the girls to finally be able to play in some good weather and that seemed to lift everyone’s spirits and game play.”