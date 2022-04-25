MESICK — Mason County Eastern baseball won the first game of a doubleheader with Mesick, 2-0, but Mesick came back to win game two, 9-1, in a game shortened by darkness.

In game one, Eastern's Wyatt Crawford pitched five innings, giving up just one hit, hit one batter, struck out 11, but gave up no runs or walks and took the win.

Keegan Nelson came in relief of Crawford and closed out the game by pitching one inning, giving up one hit and one walk.

Keegan Bates and Clay Shoup each scored runs in game one. They also each had a hit, as did Jude Mickevich. James Drake was two for four.

Game two was shortened due to darkness and thus the Cardinals only played three innings.

James Drake started and took the loss. He pitched a little over two innings, giving up six runs, two hits and four strikeouts. He also walked five batters and hit three. Nelson again came in relief for one inning, giving up three runs off three hits and two walks.

Eastern's run came when James Drake got on base, stole second and third and scored on a line drive up the middle by Bates for the Cardinals (3-3, 3-1 WMD).

Bates was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Eli Shoup was 1-for-2.

"It was very cold up there," said Eastern baseball coach Ward Stever. "We have some things to work on… from game two."