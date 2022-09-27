CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team hosted Mesick on Tuesday and lost, 10-25, 23-25, 16-25.

"We had a tough loss against Mesick today," said MCE coach Hilary Wright.

The Cardinals will be back in action at 6 p.m., Thursday, when they travel to Baldwin to play the Panthers.

Eastern's individual statistics:

Taylor Campbell: 4 aces, 2 attacks, 2 digs.

Lilly Basden: 2 attacks, 3 digs.

Deanna Codman: 1 ace, 18 attacks, 7 digs.

Mackenzie Wright: 3 attacks, 5 digs.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 2 aces, 9 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.

Adrianna Bosley: 2 attacks, 3 digs.

Caterina Tomba: 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 dig.

In the junior varsity match, Eastern defeated Mesick, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11. Leading the Cardinal JV team were Avery Crawford and Makia King with five aces each and Malu Montanher with two aces, King also had three digs and Crawford and Faith Troost each had a kill.