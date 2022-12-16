CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team dropped a non-conference game in Custer to Traverse City Christian on Friday, 68-41.

The Cardinals (0-4) were down 11-2 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, but scored nine points, led by Clay Shoup with five and James Drake with four, and ended the quarter closing the gap to 16-11.

Traverse City Christian (3-1) dropped in 12 3-point shots in the game to five by Eastern. The Sabers had six different players who successfully made a 3-pointer, making it difficult to key in on a single hot-handed shooter.

“That’s a pretty good team we played,” said MCE coach Mark Forner. “They shot the ball very well. They are very athletic, obviously very well coached. Their 3-point shooting is the best we have seen this year.”

The score at the half was 34-21 and at times MCE would get within 10 points, but couldn’t seem to get the score below that 10 point threshold. Senior Nate Wing scored eight points with two 3-point shots in the second quarter to lead the Cardinals.

“Nate Wing is just tenacious. He is fun to watch,” Forner said. “That is why he is an All-State runner and he brings that same level of competitiveness to the basketball court.”

In the third quarter, MCE’s Clay Shoup, a junior, started off with a 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds off the clock and scored another three in the quarter with just 29.7 seconds remaining. In between, he scored a basket to lead the team with eight points in the third.

The Cardinals were outscored 19-8 in the final frame, with the Sabers netting three 3-pointers and junior Malachi Willis highlighting a dunk. Willis ended the game with 13 points, but sophomore Reece Broderick led all scorers with 23 points.

Shoup ended the game with 13 points followed by Drake with 12. Tyndall and Wing each contributed eight points in the game.

“We are young and coming. We’ve had some adversity but we are working through it,” Forner commented. “Eight of our first 10 games are on the road. We are trying to get healthy to play the back half of our schedule.”

Eastern plays again on Tuesday when they travel to Big Rapids to play Big Rapids Crossroads.

TRAVERSE CITY CHRISTIAN (68)

G.Schultz 1 0-0 3, Baugh 1 0-0 3, Mieko 1 0-0 3, Broderick 9 0-0 23, Wierda 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 0-0 12, Connor 1 0-0 3, L.Schultz 6 0-1 13, Willis 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 0-1 68.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (41)

Tyndall 4 0-0 8, Shoup 5 0-0 13, Wing 2 2-4 8, Drake 5 2-3 12. Totals: 16 4-7 41.

Traverse City Christian;16;18;15;19;—;68

Mason County Eastern;11;10;12;8;—;41

3-point goals—Traverse City Christian (12): G.Schultz, Baugh, Mieko, Broderick 5, Miller 2, Connor, L.Schultz. Mason County Eastern (5): Shoup 3, Wing 2. Total fouls—Traverse City Christian 9, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Traverse City Christian 59, Mason County Eastern 34. Mason County Eastern scoring–Nelson 18, Goble 6, Malburg 5, Bothwell 3, Logsdon 2.