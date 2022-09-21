WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern and Pentwater ran in the Western Michigan D League’s cross country second jamboree hosted by Walkerville on Wednesday afternoon and boys from each team came away with 13 of the top 15 places.

The Cardinals captured seven of the top spots and the Falcons took six.

Eastern senior Nathan Wing took the top honor, running away from the field by nearly half a minute, clocking a 17:31.35. Pentwater’s top finisher was junior Abe VanDuinen, placing third in 18:16.50. Bear Lake-Onekama secured the second and 15th places.

“Nate ran well,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.

“Super excited. My adrenaline is still pumping. I don’t know if I’m going to sleep tonight,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura a few hours after the race. “Looking at just my varsity athletes, I had five (personal records) tonight and four season-bests tonight. It definitely helped with the cooler temperatures. We seemed to be in a really high, good place tonight. Everyone was really confident and ran really strong.

“(It) definitely helped to cut some points off of our score,” she said. “We were only five points behind Custer, and that’s pretty exciting… Just to be close to Custer is exciting because they are such a strong team.”

Pentwater had four runners with personal records: Kaleb Brown, Ben Merten, Bode Powell and Logan Fatura.

The girls cross country teams from Eastern and Pentwater were also impressive in the standings on Wednesday as they took, collectively, 10 of the first 16 places. The Cardinals took seven of the 16 top spots and Pentwater had three place in the top 16. Amelia Thompson or Big Rapids Crossroads Academy was first with a time of 21:14.41.

Eastern sophomore Lucy Shoup had the best time for the Cardinals, running 21:58.32 and Pentwater top finisher was senior Anna VanDuinen in 24:06.03.

“The girls looked better. I was pretty happy with the girls,” Knizacky said. “We still have a ways to go, but the times were better… The girls, they improved times. It’s not an easy course by any means, but they ran away with the race which was nice to see. They looked good.”

The Eastern girls posted four personal best times: Elena Hopkins, Chloe Ninon Treguier, Grace Kidd and Angela Ramiro Puebla. Pentwater’s Isabel Lopez also posted a personal best.

Mason County Eastern will be back on the course on Saturday when it travels to Oakridge. Pentwater runs next at 4 p.m., Sept. 27, when it runs in the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational held at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 25, Pentwater 30.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:31.35. 4-Luke Niedzielski, 19:08.67. 7-Peter Hybza, 19:27.77. 8-Alex Tyndall, 20:06.77. 9-Clay Shoup, 20:17.26. 12-Ron Hasenbank, 21:13.19. 14-Henry Malburg, 21:17.04. 26-Mason Perski, 26:36.07.

PENTWATER BOYS: 3-Abe VanDuinen, 18:16.50. 5-Mitchel Daniels, 10:12.35. 6-Caleb Brown, 19:14.05. 10-James Davis, 20:32.99. 11-Wyatt Roberts, 20:33.44. 13-Ben Merten, 21:14.34. 18-Bode Powell, 23:30.52. 23-Logan Fatura, 24:51.58.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 28, Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 57, Pentwater 65, Bear Lake-Onekama 73.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 2-Lucy Shoup, 21:58.32. 3-Lauren Niedzielski, 23:20.39. 4-Olivia Wing, 23:54.08. 10-Elena Hopkins, 26:26.55. 11-Elizabeth Logan, 26:43.22. 14-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 27:29.69. 16-Isabella Gulembo, 27:47.25. 21-Grace Kidd, 28:34.58. 27-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 32:22.69.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 5-Anna VanDuinen, 24:06.03. 12-Abby Hughes, 27:18.71. 15-Isabel Lopez, 27:45.92. 20-Lauren Davis, 28:32.88. 26-Ireland Breitner, 30:30.86. 29-Evalena Jeruzal, 32:46.83. 30-Mackenna Hasil, 34:17.36.