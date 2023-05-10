CUSTER — Mason County Eastern and Pentwater finished in the top three in both the boys and girls events at the WMD Conference Meet at Mason County Eastern High School is Custer.
Eastern finished in second place on the girls side and Pentwater finished third, while Pentwater finished second on the boys side and MCE finished third. Manistee Catholic Central finished in fifth place in both.
“We got beat by one point (by Brethren for the girls),” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “My kids did great. Brethren came to run. I’m not ashamed to lose to them by one point.”
The two schools, Eastern and Brethren, shared the league championship while Marion’s boys were the outright league titlists.
For the boys, Pentwater’s Kaleb Brown finished in second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.75. Eastern’s Mason Perski finished in fifth place. Eastern’s Dakota Matzen was disqualified from the event because of a false start.
Matzen did finish second in the 200, setting a personal record in the process with a time of 23.79. Brown won the 400 with a time of 52.48, a personal record for him. Penwater’s Lane Rood finished in second place with a time of 54.05, a record for him as well.
“(We had) 20 personal records,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “The boys being able to take second (was great). We scored 68 in our first jamboree, then 86, then 104. From the first jamboree, that’s 36 points. We’ve been moving people around and finding everyone’s sweet spot.”
Eastern’s Nathan Wing won the 800 with a time of 2:01. Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen won the 1,600 with a time of 4:32 and MCE’s Alex Tyndall won the 3200 with a time of 10:21.
Pentwater also did very well in the relays as it took home both the 400 and the 1,600, led by Brown and VanDuinen, respectively.
Manistee Catholic’s Nick Sturgeon finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.85, a personal record.
For the girls, Manistee Catholic’s Ashley VanAeist finished second in the 100 with a time of 13.63. Lauren Niedzielski finished second with a time of 28.72. She also won the 400 with a time of 1:03.
Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen won the 800 with a time of 2:49. She finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 6:11.
MCE’s Eline Cochereau finished third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. Payton Haynes won both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
MCE won both the 1,600 and 3,200 relay, led by Malu Montanher and Cochereau, respectively. Pentwater won the 400, led by Emily Schwartz and her time of 57.99. Manistee Catholic won the 800, led by Angela Ramiro’s 2:01.