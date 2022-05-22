BRETHREN — Three area track teams competed in the MHSAA Division 4 meet held at Brethren on Saturday and a number of athletes will be moving on to the state track meet either by placing first or second, or by achieving the qualifying time or distance.

Mason County Eastern will send athletes to the state meet in 12 events, Pentwater runners qualified in seven events and Manistee Catholic will be competing in three events.

“Unfortunately, we came really close to three more qualifying,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “The (800 relay) missed out by five-one hundredths of a second. Jude (Mickevich) in the discus got beat out by 8 inches… It would have been nice to get three more.”

Knizacky said the 12 athletes the Cardinals are sending to the state meet is the most the program has sent in the 23 seasons he’s coached the team. He was unsure if Eastern sent more to previous state meets.

“We had an absolutely incredible day,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We had 15 personal records and eight going to state in seven events. Mitchel Daniels broke the 2-mile record that was set in 1990.

“I’m super-proud of them. Getting the personal best just as important as making it to state. They were all so supportive of each other.”

Four individuals were regional champions. All four regional champs are from Mason County Eastern: Dakota Matzen won the 400 meters in 54.38, Olivia Wing won the 300 hurdles in 50.66, Corinna Hernandez threw the shot put 38-1 1/2 to take first and Hillary Howe jumped 7-6 to win the pole vault.

Those qualifying by placing second for Manistee Catholic were Keeton Capling, qualifying in the 100 with a 11.95 and the 200 in 24.30, and Lauren Niedzielski with a personal record in the 1,600, running a 5:29.58.

For Pentwater, Lane Rood was second in the 400 with a time of 54.48; Jocelyn Richison, running a 13.90 in the 100; and Emily Schwarz with a jump of 4-8 in the high jump was a runner-up.

Mason County Eastern’s Isabella Gulembo ran a personal record of 1:06.02 in the 400 and was second, one of four athletes to be the runner-up in their respective event. Lucy Shoup qualified with a personal best of 2:29.14 in the 800 meters. Olivia Wing did it in the 100 hurdles with a personal best of 17.15, and Hernandez with a throw of 116-2 in the discus.

Mason County Eastern’s boys team placed second in two relays, the 1,600, with a time of 3:41.81, and the 3,200, with a time of 8:50.34.

The Cardinals girls team of Payton Haynes, Gulembo, Shoup and Wing placed second in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:29.66 also was second. Pentwater’s girls 400 relay team of Madelyn Green, Richison, Grace Stoneman and Schwarz ran a 56.24, good for second.

Individuals qualifying based on their time or distance from Pentwater were Abe VanDuinen, placing fifth in the 1,600 meters and running a personal best of 4:45.48, and Jack Stoneman with a throw of 44-0, placing third in the shot put.

Daniels was an additional qualifier with his new school record of 10:30.49. He broke the mark of 10:33.20, set by Mark Curtis in 1990.

Eli Shoup qualified in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 42.82.

Personal records were set in 12 events by the boys and in 16 events at the regional meet. Of those 28, only seven of them went on to qualify for the state meet.

The MHSAA Division 4 state meet will be held on Saturday, June 4, at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.

Girls Team Results:

1 — Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 294; 2 — Wyoming Potter’s House, 212; 3 — Mason County Eastern, 202; 4 — White Cloud, 162.75; 5 — Pentwater, 94; 6 — Manistee Catholic, 82.75; 7 — Brethren, 78; 8 — Fruitport Calvary Christian, 62; 9 — Onekama, 45.5; 10 — Muskegon Catholic Central, 34; 11 — Libertas Christian, 24; 12 — Holland Calvary Christian, 14; 13 — Holton, 8; 14 — Walkerville, 2.

Boys Team Results:

1 — Wyoming Potter’s House, 276; 1 — White Cloud, 276; 3 — Mason County Eastern, 120; 4 — Muskegon Western Michigan, 114; 5 — Pentwater, 98; 6 — Fruitport Calvary Christian, 96; 7 — Holton, 94; 8 — Manistee Catholic, 74; 9 — Muskegon Heights, 44; 9 — Onekama, 44; 11 — Brethren, 20; 12 — Holland Calvary Christian, 18; 13 — Muskegon Catholic Central, 14; 14 — Baldwin, 12.