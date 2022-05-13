MANTON — Three area track teams competed in the Manton Ranger Track Invite in Manton on Friday and Mason County Eastern's girls and boys teams took second place in the Small School Division and were also third place in the Co-ed Division.

Pentwater and Manistee Catholic also participated in the 18-team field.

Athletes winning events were Mason County Eastern's Dakota Matzen in the boys 400; Eastern's Eli Shoup in the 300, with a personal best of 43.70; and Corinna Hernandez with a toss of 39-04 1/2 in the shot put. Hernandez also took second in the discus with a throw of 117-04.

Marcus Hamilton took second place in the discus with a throw of 120-09 for Eastern and Jack Stoneman of Pentwater was fifth in the shot put with a personal record of 44-0.

Lucy Shoup, a freshman from Eastern, took third place in the 800 meters in 2:35.90, fourth in the 1,600 in 5:51.22 and fourth in the 3,200 in 12:59.28, a PR.

Cardinal Olivia Wing was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.29 and third in the 100 hurdles in 17.65.

Pentwater's Emily Schwarz had a 4-9 in the high jump and placed third and Eastern's Payton Haynes had a personal best in the pole vault of 7-9 and a second place finish.

In the boys 1,600, Abe VanDuinen from Pentwater ran a personal best of 4:53.71 and Eastern's Nathan Wing was fifth in a personal best of 4:53.93. Pentwater's Mitchel Daniels was fourth with a personal best of 10:48.77 in the 3,200.

Mason County Eastern performed well in the relays, placing third in the 800 relay with a time of 1:50.41. The 1,600 relay of Eli Shoup, Wing, Matzen and Trevor Stimes with a time of 3:45.19 ran to third place. The 3,200 relay also had a third place finish of 9:57.73.

"They are workhorses, they just do their best," said Pentwater coach Erika Futura.

One of the relay events was a co-ed players and coaches relay, so the Pentwater coaches ran with Wayne Root and Campbell Miller and took seventh in that event. Futura added, "We had a lot of fun."

Futura also highlighted Jack Stoneman's new personal record in the shot put and Emily Schwarz' jump in the high jump.