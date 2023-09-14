CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team defeated Bear Lake on Thursday in Custer, earning their first win of the season.

Eastern (1-3) won in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22.

Mason County Eastern's individual statistics:

Ashley Willoughby: 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 assists.

Kasey Gaudette: 5 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist.

Miley Kessel: 12 aces, 2 kills, 8 assists.

Makhia King: 2 kills, 1 ace.

Emma Figgins: 2 kills, 1 block.

Avery Crawford: 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist.

Brailyn Johnson: 1 dig, 3 aces.

Annabelle Zwagerman: 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist.

Leia Weaver: 5 aces.

The Cardinals will travel to Cadillac on Monday to play Cadillac Heritage Christian.