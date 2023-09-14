CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team defeated Bear Lake on Thursday in Custer, earning their first win of the season.
Eastern (1-3) won in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-22.
Mason County Eastern's individual statistics:
Ashley Willoughby: 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 assists.
Kasey Gaudette: 5 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist.
Miley Kessel: 12 aces, 2 kills, 8 assists.
Makhia King: 2 kills, 1 ace.
Emma Figgins: 2 kills, 1 block.
Avery Crawford: 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist.
Brailyn Johnson: 1 dig, 3 aces.
Annabelle Zwagerman: 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist.
Leia Weaver: 5 aces.
The Cardinals will travel to Cadillac on Monday to play Cadillac Heritage Christian.