BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern traveled to Bear Lake on Thursday to play a volleyball match with Bear Lake and won the match, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.

"We had a good game tonight but we still have some kinks to work out as the season goes," said MCE coach Hilary Wright.

Eastern's individual statistics:

Deanna Codman: 3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs.

Taylor Campbell: 5 aces, 2 attacks.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.

Mackenzie Wright: 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 dig.

Avery Crawford: 2 aces, 1 attack.

Ashley Willoughby: 1 ace, 1 attack.

Malu Montanher: 3 digs.

