BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern traveled to Bear Lake on Thursday to play a volleyball match with Bear Lake and won the match, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.
"We had a good game tonight but we still have some kinks to work out as the season goes," said MCE coach Hilary Wright.
Eastern's individual statistics:
Deanna Codman: 3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs.
Taylor Campbell: 5 aces, 2 attacks.
Janessa Alvesteffer: 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.
Mackenzie Wright: 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 dig.
Avery Crawford: 2 aces, 1 attack.
Ashley Willoughby: 1 ace, 1 attack.
Malu Montanher: 3 digs.