CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's varsity volleyball team got some game time in against Walkerville's junior varsity team and won in four games, 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, Monday in Custer.

Eastern's individual stats:

Skylar Harry: 12 aces; 9 attacks.

Hillary Howe: 4 aces; 2 attacks; 11 assists;3 digs.

Ella Pylman: 15 attacks; 2 assists.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 8 aces; 16 attacks; 6 assists; 2 digs.

Deanna Codman: 5 aces; 5 attacks; 2 assists; 3 digs.

Aralyn Donald: 1 attack; 1 assist; 1 dig.

Taylor Campbell: 2 aces; 6 assists; 2 digs.