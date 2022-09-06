MCBAIN — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team played at Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday in McBain, facing Elk Rapids and host Comets, dropping both matches in two, 12-25, 16-25, to Elk Rapids and 16-25, 12-25, to NMC.

Northern Michigan Christian is ranked 10th in the latest Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association poll in Division 4.

"It was a tough match-up tonight against both Elk Rapids and NMC. They play a super fast-paced game," said Eastern coach Hilary Wright.

In the Elk Rapids match-up, Deanna Codman led the way for the Cardinals (0-3), with three digs and one ace, while Ashley Willoughby had three digs and one kill.

In the NMC match, Janessa Alvesteffer led the Cardinals with one ace, one kill, one block and two digs. Codman also had five digs.

The Cardinals play at 6 p.m., Thursday, when they travel to Walkerville.

Mason County Eastern's individual statistics:

Deanna Codman: 2 aces, 8 digs.

MacKenzie Wright: 1 ace, 3 digs.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks.

Adriana Bosley: 1 dig.

Mahkia King: 4 digs.

Taylor Campbell: 1 dig.

Ashley Willoughby: 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs.