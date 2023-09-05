The Mason County Eastern volleyball lost in straight sets to Onekama Tuesday night at Mason County Eastern in Custer.

The Cardinals lost the first set, 13-25; the second set, 14-25; and the third set, 12-25.

MCE’s next game will be Thursday at home against Walkerville at 7:30 p.m.

Stats for MCE:

Kasey Gaudette: 1 dig, 1 ace

Ashley Willougby: 3 digs, 3 kills

Avery Crawford: 1 kill, 1 ace

Makhia King: 2 digs

Emma Figgins: 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill

Miley Kessel: 3 aces, 2 assists

Brailyn Johnson: 2 digs

In the junior varsity game, Eastern lost to Onekama, 14-25, 10-25.

Faith Troost had one dig and one ace; Annabelle Zwagerman added one kill; Rylee Stocks had two digs; Lynzi Ellis, had a dig; and, Bridget Whitaker added a dig, three aces and two assists.

