The Mason County Eastern volleyball lost in straight sets to Onekama Tuesday night at Mason County Eastern in Custer.
The Cardinals lost the first set, 13-25; the second set, 14-25; and the third set, 12-25.
MCE’s next game will be Thursday at home against Walkerville at 7:30 p.m.
Stats for MCE:
Kasey Gaudette: 1 dig, 1 ace
Ashley Willougby: 3 digs, 3 kills
Avery Crawford: 1 kill, 1 ace
Makhia King: 2 digs
Emma Figgins: 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill
Miley Kessel: 3 aces, 2 assists
Brailyn Johnson: 2 digs
In the junior varsity game, Eastern lost to Onekama, 14-25, 10-25.
Faith Troost had one dig and one ace; Annabelle Zwagerman added one kill; Rylee Stocks had two digs; Lynzi Ellis, had a dig; and, Bridget Whitaker added a dig, three aces and two assists.