WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team beat Walkerville on Thursday in three close games.

After winning the first two sets, Eastern finished off the Wildcats in set three, 25-23, at Walkerville.

"Tonight's game for both teams was an exciting one to not only coach, but watch as well," said Eastern coach Hilary Wright. "Both played intensely and we did great at controlling the ball."

The Cardinals play again at 6 p.m., Sept. 15, when they travel to Bear Lake to take on the Lakers.

Eastern's individual statistics:

Deanna Codman: 8 aces, 13 attacks, 2 kills, 6 digs.

MacKenzie Wright: 1 ace, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 5 digs.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 3 aces, 4 attacks, 4 digs.

Taylor Campbell: 5 aces, 3 attacks, 1 dig.

Adriana Bosley: 1 ace, 2 attacks, 3 digs.

Maria Pancho: 2 aces, 1 kill.

Lilly Basden: 5 digs.

The junior varsity volleyball team defeated Walkerville, 27-25, 31-29.

Leading the way for the Cardinals were Mahkia King with five aces and a dig; Avery Crawford with two aces, an attack and two digs; Miley Kessel with an ace, a kill and a dig; Ashley Willoughby with three aces, two kills and two digs; Faith Troost with a dig; and, Elena Buss with two aces and two digs.