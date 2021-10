CUSTER — Mason County Eastern volleyball pulled out a five set win over Baldwin in a long back-and-forth, 25-12, 17-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-7.

The Cardinals are back on the court on Saturday at the Brethren Invite.

Eastern's individual stats:

Janess Alvesteffer: 9 aces; 5 attacks, 1 kill; 11 assists.

Skylar Harry: 3 aces; 3 attacks, 1 kill; 3 digs.

Hillary Howe: 3 aces; 4 attacks, 1 kill; 10 assists; 6 digs.

Adrianna Bosley:4 aces; 1 attack; 7 assists; 1 dig.

Deanna Codman: 1 ace; 10 attacks, 4 kills; 1 assist, 1 dig.

Ella Pylman: 7 attacks, 1 kill; 1 assist; 1 block.