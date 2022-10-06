CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls went to work on the cross country course on Wednesday, won both races and, in turn, a share of the Western Michigan D League titles for both.

The girls team scored 21 points on the way to a convincing win over Bear Lake-Onekama with 52 and Pentwater with 57.

Eastern placed four runners in the top 10 and Pentwater added one. Sophomore Lucy Shoup led the pack as she established a new personal record, covering the course in 19:53 and took first place overall.

Pentwater’s top finisher was senior Anna VanDuinen, running a time of 23:46 and placing sixth.

In the boys race, Eastern came out on top with 26 points, followed by Pentwater with 46, Bear Lake-Onekama 65 and Mesick 106.

The Cardinals were led by senior Nathan Wing, running a personal record of 16:54, winning the overall event. Sophomore Alex Tyndall placed third with a time of 18:01, another personal record.

“It was a great day,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky Wednesday night. “Nate finally broke into the 16s and Lucy broke into the 19s. They’ve been training hard. We’ve been working our course really hard. Most everybody had really good times.”

Pentwater junior Abe VanDuinen also ran a personal record, a 17:26, good for second place overall.

“We had a really good night,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura Wednesday night. “Six of our 13 runners had (personal records). Abie was super excited. He was working on getting his (personal record). He came in second, and he was really proud of that.”

Eastern and Pentwater both run again on Saturday when Pentwater hosts the Pentwater Invite.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 21, Bear Lake-Onekama 52, Pentwater 57.

Mason County Eastern girls: 1-Lucy Shoup, 19:53. 3-Lauren Niedzielski, 21:32. 4-Olivia Wing, 22:58. 10-Elena Hopkins, 24:52. 11-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 25:02. 16-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 27:01. 20-Elizabeth Logan, 27:34. 22-Isabella Gulembo, 28:43. 26-Grace Kidd, 31:18.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 6-Anna VanDuinen, 23:46. 14-Abby Hughes, 26:15. 19-Lauren Davis, 27:25. 25-Ireland Breitner, 30:41. 28-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:53.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 26, Pentwater 46, Bear Lake-Onekama 65, Mesick 106.

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 16:54. 3-Alex Tyndall, 18:01. 5-Luke Niedzielski, 18:29. 8-Peter Hybza, 18:59. 9-Clay Shoup, 19:14. 10-Henry Malburg, 19:33. 13-Ron Hasenbank, 20:02. 27-Mason Perski, 24:03. 30-Dakota Matzen, 24:57.

PENTWATER BOYS: 2-Abe VanDuinen, 17:26. 7-Kaleb Brown, 18:56. 11-Wyatt Roberts, 19:42. 12-Mitchel Daniels, 19:56. 14-James Davis, 20:13. 16-Ben Merten, 21:19. 20-Bode Powell, 22:23. 24-Logan Fatura, 23:42.