CUSTER — Mason County Eastern baseball had a busy week playing baseball and celebrating graduation and coach Ward Stever believes his players were a little worn out in dropping a non-league doubleheader to Hesperia, 2-0 and 12-1, Friday in Custer.

“We had two days off without practice, one because of the rain and one to celebrate graduation, and that may have played a part in our bats going silent,” said Stever. “We have four days to figure it all out… and come back next week refreshed and ready to play.”

In game one, Wyatt Crawford took the mound, and the loss, pitching six innings, giving up two runs off seven hits, two walks and struck out eight.

“Wyatt didn’t have his ‘A’ stuff, but his ‘B’ stuff is better than most people’s ‘A’ stuff,” Stever commented.

Crawford was 1-for-3 at the plate, Keegan Bates was 1-for-2 with a walk and Zach Howe reached base by getting hit by a pitch. Those Cardinals were the only ones to reach base in the first game.

While the first game was close with the 2-0 score, game two was a different story as the Cardinals lost 12-1.

James Drake started the game pitching, he threw two innings, gave up four runs on one hit, three walks, hit three batters and struck out two. Drake took the loss. Keegan Nelson relieved Drake, pitched two innings, yielding three runs, giving up one hit, five walks and three strikeouts. Finishing up the game for Eastern was Keegan Bates, pitching an inning, giving up one hit, three walks, one hit by pitch and five runs.

Offensively, the Cardinals continued to struggle as Crawford scored the only run for Eastern on a sacrifice fly by Clay Shoup. Zack Howe and Drake were only other two Eastern players to reach base.

After taking a couple days off, MCE will host MHSAA districts and play White Cloud at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Mason County Eastern.