CUSTER — Walkerville hit seven 3-point shots to stay within five points of Mason County Eastern at the half of a boys basketball game on Wednesday in Custer, but a 28-point third quarter boosted Eastern on the way to a 77-43 Western Michigan D League win.

In a series that dates back to 1930-31, Mason County Eastern continued to improve its lead to 126-59. The Cardinals (9-2, 8-1 WMD) won for the sixth straight game while the Wildcats (0-9, 0-8 WMD) remained winless.

Eastern led at each quarter, beginning with a 16-12 first quarter lead. All of Walkerville’s 12 points came on 3-point field goals. Adding three more 3-point shots in the second quarter, Eastern managed to outscore the Wildcats, 12-11, in the second quarter to make the score 28-23 going in to the halftime.

While the Wildcats’ 3-point hand was hot in the first half, the Cardinals turned it on in the second half and dropped eight of their own. Wyatt Crawford led the charge with seven of those 3-pointers in the the third and fourth quarters.

“They came out knocking down 3s, and we were only ahead by five or six in the first half. Our guys, give credit, they didn’t panic and they just played very, very well. They were shooting the 3-ball well, and we switched to a man-to-man in the second half and that increased our defensive energy,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. “They (Walkerville) haven’t won any games yet, but they are going to beat someone. They have played a lot of close games. They gave us all we wanted.”

Eastern exploded for 28 points in the third and held Walkerville to nine. The Cardinals had a strong fourth quarter with 21 to the Wildcats’ 11 points.

While Eastern’s team play was on display, it was the duo of Crawford and Eli Shoup who took the scoring reigns for the Cardinals, with 28 and 26 points respectively.

Eastern was playing with only six players and all six contributed to the win. Eli Shoup had 10 rebounds and three steals. James Drake and Crawford added six rebounds apiece. Drake also had four steals and Crawford had seven assists. Zach Howe and Clay Shoup had three assists each. Eli Shoup had three steals, and Nate Wing had two blocked shots.

“We played good in the first half, and we lost (Crawford) for the whole second half, unfortunately. Crawford is a good shooter, he’s been a good shooter. These kids have grown up with him. He was getting too many good shots,” said Walkerville coach Lee Oomen. “They played hard, we just have to get over the hump, we just gotta get a win.”

Walkerville suits up five sophomores and two seniors on its roster.

Eastern plays again at 6 p.m., Friday, at Bear Lake in another league contest. Walkerville plays at 6 p.m., Friday, in Pentwater in a WMD game.

WALKERVILLE (43)

Chase 3 1-2 10, Ashbrook 2 1-2 5, Shafer 1 0-0 3, Santillian-Lopez 6 2-2 18, Brandstotter 1 0-0 3, De La Paz 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 6-8 43.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (77)

C.Shoup 2 0-0 5, Wing 2 0-0 5, Drake 6 1-1 13, E.Shoup 12 2-4 26, Crawford 10 0-0 28. Totals: 32 3-5 77.

Walkerville 12 11 9 11 — 43

MC Eastern 16 12 28 21 — 77

3-point goals—Walkerville (9): Chase 3, Shafer, Santillian-Lopez 4, Brondstetter. Mason County Eastern (10): Crawford 8, C.Shoup, Wing. Total fouls—Walkerville 6, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Walkerville 41, Mason County Eastern 32. JV scoring—Walkerville: Lopez 7, Chase 3, Oomen 10, Santillan-Lopez 9, Gonzalez-Mendoza 10, De La Paz 2. Mason County Eastern: Hasenbank 4, Nelson 10, Tyndall 15, Larr 3.