MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern's baseball team, led by senior Wyatt Crawford on the mound and at the plate, won a mercy-shortened baseball game against Manistee Catholic, 15-0, in five innings on Monday in Manistee.

Crawford recorded the win by pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing only two hits, with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Keegan Nelson relieved Crawford in the last 2/3 of an inning, giving up one hit and one walk and struck out one.

Hitters in the game were Crawford, going 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring a run, with two RBIs and one walk. Keegan Bates was 3-for-5 and had two runs.

Freshman Clayton Langston recorded his first hit, had two RBIs, scored twice and was hit once by the pitch.

"Everyone got on base in this game. We hit the heck out of the ball. Their pitchers were under stress the whole game. We were helped by six batters hit by a pitch," said Eastern coach Ward Stever.

In game two, James Drake started on the mound, pitched three innings, allowing one hit and two runs while walking four and striking out three. Nelson then relieved and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and five runs while walking four and striking out three. Zack Howe then entered the game, threw three pitches and struck out one batter.

James Drake was 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs and garnering a walk. Crawford was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, a sacrifice and a walk. Langston was 2-for-3 in game two, with a double (over the head of the left fielder, according to Stever), scored two runs, walked once and got an RBI. Ron Hasenbank was 1-for-1, was hit twice by a pitch, scored two runs and had two RBIs and Nelson was 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and two RBIs.

"We gave up some runs, but my three (pitchers) got us through. It's a good confidence builder," said Stever. "We only had nine players as there was a track meet on Monday as well and some of the players went there."

The Cardinals record is now 8-10 overall and 6-4 in the WMD.