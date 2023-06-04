HUDSONVILLE — Despite a blistering hot day, athletes from three area high schools competed in the MHSAA Division 4 state finals track and field meet in Hudsonville and claimed all-state honors with courageous performances.
Mason County Eastern’s Payton Haynes took top honors of all the area athletes with her runner-up finish in the pole vault, matching her personal best and school record jump of 10 feet.
“I should have won it,” she said.
Haynes was struggling with some heat issues and as a result, she had an upset stomach and blurred vision, but chose to compete anyway.
“I think I had some heat flashes,” Haynes said. “I was having trouble with my vision, even with my sunglasses on.”
Protecting herself under a small umbrella between jumps, Haynes tried to stay out of the sun, a feat that was difficult given the lack of shade anywhere within the confines of the athletic complex.
She also competed in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles during the day, the first coming while she was pole vaulting, forcing her to check out of the pole vault area to run in the preliminary race of the 100 hurdles and then back to the vault area to jump again.
In the running events, Haynes earned all-state in the 100 hurdles, placing sixth in 16.59 seconds and was 15th in the 300 hurdles in a time of 50.66.
Alex Tyndall, also a sophomore from Mason County Eastern, was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:01.06 and fell just shy of all-state in the 1,600, placing ninth in 4:32.05 and ninth in the 3200 relay with teammates Nathan Wing, Noah O’Conner and Dakota Matzen, less than three seconds out of eighth with an 8:32.37.
Cardinal Jude Mickevich, a senior, threw 116-6 in the discus, placing 18th and senior Wing ran 2:16.24 in the 800, finishing 21st.
Pentwater junior Abe VanDuinen earned all-state honors in the 1,600 and in the 1600 relay with teammates Kaleb Brown, Eli Powers and Lane Rood in 3:37.94.
“Lane and Eli are seniors,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It is great to send that team out as all-state.”
VanDuinen ran the 1,600 in a time of 4:29.57 and also ran the 800 in 2:08.47, placing 18th.
“Abe was super happy,” said Fatura. “His goal was to make it to the podium (in the 1,600).”
The 1,600 was a close race, with several runners jumping out to an early lead. After the first lap, VanDuinen was running in fifth and Tyndall was in eighth. In the second lap, Tyndall was in seventh and VanDuinen in eighth. In the final lap, VanDuinen was able to muster a kick and finished three places ahead of Tyndall.
“I tried to get out fast,” said Tyndall. “They were pacing off me, they did the same thing to me at regionals. I should have run a little faster, but I got stuck in lane five in the mile and probably had to run an extra 50 yards or so.”
“Alex didn’t (run a personal record), but there were so many kids in that 1,600,” said MCE coach Ben Knizacky. “In my opinion, they should have split that 1,600.”
Knizacky was pleased with the performances of the day.
“I’m happy with the way things went. We’d always like to have more medals, but we had good times and had a couple ninth places early for the boys.”
The top eight finishers make all-state, so ninth place is a tough place to finish in, especially if it is a close race.
“That was a tough race,” said Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen. “The first two laps were about getting out and setting a pace and getting clear and the last two were about kicks and where to close some gaps.”
The 1,600 race was run in one heat and the spacing was tight. In fact, the race had to be re-started when a few of the runners got tangled up and one went down on the track before the first curve.
“There was no clock at this meet, so it was tough to know where you were with your time,” VanDuinen said.
Along with Brown’s performance in the 1,600 relay, he also ran a 53.48 in the 400, placing 12th and another Falcon, sophomore Will Werkema-Grondsma, had a PR leap of 20-1 in the long jump.
“Will had a phenomenal day of jumping, his very first jump was 20 feet 1 inch,” said Fatura. “He was really happy and ended up coming in 16th.”
Emily Schwarz cleared the bar at 5-0 in the high jump and earned a 10th place finish.
“We had a ton of fan support with so many students, parents and families who came out to support us,” said Fatura.
Manistee Catholic freshman Lauren Niedzielski was all-state in the 400 meters, setting a personal best time of 1:01.83, good for seventh place. Nick Sturgeon, a senior Saber, ran a 46.41 in the 300 hurdles for 21st place.
As a team, the Cardinals finished tied for 19th in the girls division with Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Maple City Glen Lake with 11 points. Manistee Catholic Central recorded two points.
In the boys team division, Pentwater and Mason County Eastern each scored four points and tied for 37th place with four other schools.