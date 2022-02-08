CUSTER — In the final 6.4 seconds of the game, Mason County Eastern senior Hillary Howe stepped to the free throw line twice.

The first with the score tied 43-all and toeing the line after being fouled on a field goal attempt, she missed her first free throw but made the second, putting the Cardinals ahead, 44-43.

She then went to the line again with 1.3 seconds remaining and sank both ends of a one-and-one to seal the Western Michigan D League game with Mesick, 46-43, in Custer on Monday.

In a series that began in 2017-18, Eastern leads Mesick, 6-2, all-time. Going into the game on Monday, Mesick (11-3, 9-3 WMD) was on an eight-game winning streak while Eastern (8-7, 8-4 WMD) lost its last two.

The Cardinals led 13-8 after the first quarter, but fell behind, 24-23, to Mesick at the half. Outscored 11-8 in the third quarter, Eastern came back on fire in the fourth and cemented the win by outscoring the Bulldogs, 15-8.

The second half kept the fans on the edge of their seats as eight lead changes occurred in the third quarter alone. Mesick led most of the fourth quarter — by as much as five at one point — but with 32.3 seconds remaining on the clock, senior Corinna Hernandez stole the ball at half court and drove it in for a lay-up to tie the game, 43-all.

The final three points of the game came at the hands of Howe, at the free throw line, and the Cardinals had an exciting win in front of their Parent’s Night crowd.

Mesick’s Jillian Hillier led all scorers with 25 points as she scored seven 3-pointers in the game, three coming in the third quarter.

Eastern’s Howe led the Cardinals with 12 points, followed by junior Deanna Codman with 10 points, junior Janessa Alvesteffer with eight points and senior Corinna Hernandez with seven.

“Great win for the girls, I was very proud of them, both levels, I thought everyone played well, JV game and varsity game. We got a little out of sorts in the second quarter due to some fouls. I had to change my substitutions a little bit, and that obviously changed the game in the first half and gave them a little bit more life at that time. We couldn’t separate right then to bring it back to our side,” said MCE coach Jake Smith. “In the last quarter, free throws.”

The Cardinals were 11-for-27 from the free throw line when they played Mesick the first time this season. On Monday, they were 11-for-16 from the line and that made a huge difference in the win.

Alvesteffer had seven rebounds and four assists while Howe and Deanna Codman had three steals apiece. Howe also contributed with four assists and five rebounds. Lucy Shoup and Janessa Alvesteffer also had five rebounds each.

Eastern plays Thursday when it hosts Grand Traverse Academy at home.

MESICK (43)

Hillier 7 4-6 25, Quiggin 1 0-0 2, Abraham 2 2-3 6, McCoy 2 2-5 8, Hawk 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 10-16 43.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (46)

Codman 4 0-0 10, Howe 3 6-9 12, Shoup 2 2-2 4, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 4 0-0 8, Harry 0 3-4 3, Hernandez 3 0-1 7. Totals: 17 11-16 46.

Mesick;8;16;11;8;—;43

Mason County Eastern;13;10;8;15;—;46

3-point goals—Mesick (9): Hillier 7, McCoy 2. Mason County Eastern (3): Codman 2, Hernandez. Total fouls—Mesick 17, Mason County Eastern 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mesick 28, Mason County Eastern 22. Eastern scoring—Foglie 3, Wing 6, Johnson 3, Tyler 10.